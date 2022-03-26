World
LATEST: China Eastern plane crash, search for second ‘black box’ continues
More than 10 kilometres from the main crash site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 jet crashed, a Chinese farmer has found what he suspects is a piece of the aircraft. The potential find indicates the challenges investigators face as they piece together answers as to why the six year old plane plunged from the skies over southern China.
The farmer, Huang Jianyi has told investigators he found the piece of metal as he was tending his paddy fields in Siwang, a day after the Boeing 737-800 carrying 132 people crashed into mountains in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. According to the official rescue team, the piece found by the farmer is about 1.3 metres long and 10 centimetres wide.
Authorities also shared yesterday that the flight crew sent no emergency code or “unusual” communications before the plane lost contact, pitching down abruptly and going into a steep dive.
The finding of a part of the plane, 10 kilometres away from the crash site, could indicate that the plane suffered a catastrophic mid-air break up. Authorities are yet to confirm that the remote plane parts have anything to do with the China Eastern flight.
Meanwhile, the search for the second of two black box recorders continues as aviation experts aim to retrieve recorded flight data and cockpit conversations leading up to the incident. The first black box, the cockpit voice recorder, was recovered on Wednesday and sent to a laboratory in Beijing for initial analysis.
Mao Yanfeng, director of China’s accident investigation unit, say’s they’ve been downloading information for the past two days.
“There is still no definite time when the download will be completed and analysis can start. If the data storage chip is damaged, it would generally be sent to the recorder manufacturer for repair.”
The search for the second device is being complicated by extreme humidity and China’s stringent Covid-19 prevention measures.
Monday’s crash was China’s worst aviation disaster in more than a decade. The plane was a Boeing 737-800, part of the NG (or third generation) of the 737 jet family which first flew in 1967.
The plane was not one of the new, controversial, 737 Max jets, which nearly brought US plane manufacturer Boeing to its knees following two fatal incidents caused by faulty software called MCAS.
But Chinese aviation authorities have decided to ground China’s entire fleet of Boeing 737-800 planes until the investigation of last Monday’s incident is complete. Some 4,989 of the same model have been built by Boeing, out of 7,124 for the entire NG family, making it one of the most popular planes flying in the world. This compares with 10,236 deliveries of the Airbus A320, the single-aisle, short-haul competitor built by Airbus.
Recovery organisers have already allowed 375 family members to visit the crash site to pay their respects.
Yesterday, Huang Jun, a professor of School of Aeronautic Science and Engineering with Beihang University, said that the sudden dive could be as a result of “sudden failure of the flight control system”, resulting in a nosedive. Speculation has also been rife about a possible rogue action of one of the two pilots in the cockpit but investigators say they currently have no evidence of this.
Meanwhile, Wang Ya’nan, chief editor of Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge, told Global Tomes that, judging from the available online flight data… “there is no reason to indicate that the pilot made any contact with ground control”.
“It could be a very serious technical failure, in which the plane inevitably enters a high-speed descent.”
The China Eastern flight took off from Kunming, in southwest China’s Yunnan Province at 1:16 pm on Monday, and entered Guangzhou air and traffic control area at a cruising altitude of 8,900 metres at 2:17 pm.
At 2:20 pm (China time), the air traffic controller noticed that the aircraft’s altitude had “dropped sharply”, and immediately called the flight crew several times. There was no response to any of the messages.
At 2:23 pm, the radar signal disappeared.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Punishment for ‘Joe Ferrari’ seven police will be decided June 8
Russia conducts drills on territory disputed with Japan
9 best luxury resorts in Koh Samui 2022
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Thai government unleashes the fear machine for Songkran – OPINION
Wildlife officials uncover 5th turtle nest in Phang Nga
British and Thai armies train in jungle together
BMA and CCSA will meet Monday, decide on Songkran water splashing in Bangkok
LATEST: China Eastern plane crash, search for second ‘black box’ continues
Thailand, a yacht racing destination
Iran-backed Houthis attack Saudi petroleum storage facilities
Monopoly Madness, Complicated Thailand & Dark humour | Thaiger Bites
Officials debate Bangkok’s Sanam Luang public park
Health officials warn about 100,000 daily Covid cases after Songkran
Why you should spend your Songkran in Chiang Mai 2022
Thailand News Today | Easing of entry restrictions possible after Songkran
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
All quarantine rules lifted for international travellers to Indonesia
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Thailand News Update | Tourism officials call to end all entry restrictions in Thailand
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
Police order shutdown of 3 go-go bars, nightclubs in Bangkok’s Thonburi
Travelling to Thailand… It’s Complicated | GMT
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
Everything you need to know about Thai food
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
The Story of Songkran – What you need to know about the Thai New Year
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens
- Food1 day ago
Everything you need to know about Thai food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
- Expats1 day ago
City Guide: How to open a bank account in Thailand 2022
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Not so fast: Thai epidemiologist questions plans to declare Covid-19 endemic by July
- Politics3 days ago
UPDATE: Russia claims it destroyed Ukraine ‘weapons depot’ with hypersonic missile
Recent comments: