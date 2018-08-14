Bangkok
BKK Taxi driver fined 2,000 baht for watching porn whilst driving
PHOTOS: The Nation
Yesterday a passenger filed an official complaint with the land office saying that a taxi driver was acting inappropriately by watching ‘porn’ whilst he was driving and taking his shirt off (which was a football shirt and not a proper uniform).
Today, the taxi driver was fined 2,000 baht for watching a video disc and dressing improperly while transporting the passenger.
Wirat Promthai reported himself to the Land Transport Department at 10am this morning after a female passenger filed a complaint with the department against him.
The passenger alleged that Wirat had watched a pornographic movie and had also removed his shirt in a suspicious gesture. After Wirat reported to the department, inspection division head Sukree Jaruphum, took him to check whether he had porn video discs in his car. (The rumour that they spent three hours inspecting the discs is untrue)
The driver told Sukree that he had not watched pornography but rather a legal erotic movie ‘Mae Bia’ which had been screened in theatres.
Wirat said he was about to finish driving for the day and had taken off his blue shirt and left it on the back seat while he watched the movie.
The movie was not pornography, he insisted, explaining that he had bought it just two days prior to the event. Wirat said that when the female passenger waved him to stop, he hesitated to pick her up but feared a complaint if he rejected a passenger.
He says he did not intend to do anything illegal as he loves driving taxi and he had been in the job for 15 years. Sukree said the taxi driver came to meet the officials as summoned and has a clean record. The driver was fined 1,000 baht for dressing improperly and another 1,000 baht for causing nuisance to a passenger.
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Tourists give a thumbs-down to the ‘new’ Khao San Road
PHOTO: The Nation
“You are destroying the life and soul of the city – and we are not coming back!”
Take that BMA! as tourists give a big thumbs down and slap in the face to authorities who have tried to sanitise the trashy tourist magnet. For decades Khao San Road has been a mecca for back-packers and tourists looking for a bargain along the sidewalk street markets.
The MBA (Bangkok Metropolitan Authority), with the Deputy Governor leading the charge, has spent the last month trying to dismantle one of Bangkok’s unique and busiest attractions.
Thai Rath headed to the ‘new’ Khao San to investigate the vibe after authorities have made their ham-fisted attempt to shift out the traders and stalls from the sidewalks.
Despite opposition and refusals of vendors to move, the area is already a shadow of its former self and tourists arriving are convinced they have come to the wrong place saying it is so quiet and lacking in ‘soul’. In the past, on any night of the year – actually almost any time of the day – Khao San road has been a bustling, rambling mix of cheap, pirated knock-offs, trashy souvenirs, a place to buy bogus IDs and consume cheap alcohol. As you walked along the street you’d walk from one lot of doof-doof into another equally noisy part of the street. And the tourists LOVED it!
Thai Rath is reporting that traders in regular shops, tuk-tuk drivers and motorcycle taxi ranks in the area are speaking with one voice saying that the tourists have virtually all gone.
One comment from a motorcycle taxi guy said it all:
“No one believes it is Khao San anymore. They arrive then stand about looking confused. They ask “Have we come to the right place? They look left and they look right. I have pointed to the street sign to show them that despite their confusion they are indeed in the right place”.
Traders spoke of a once busy and eclectic road and a thriving trade being obliterated in the name of progress and order.
Khao San road, like many other issues in Thailand’s bourgeoning tourist industry, is a heady mix of greed, history, what-tourists-want and the ‘law’. Khao San Road’s sidewalk markets, whilst technically against the law, just grew and grew as the fame of the street grew, along with the tourist arrivals.
When tourists descend onto Khao San Road they want what they read on the can… a chaotic mix of food, music, tourists from around the world, booze (and probably a few other coloured pills).
Thai Rath claims that the government’s efforts to change Bangkok into a place of order may be its death knell in the eyes of tourists wanting to see something they cannot experience in other cities around the world.
There is a current stand-off (read ‘cooling down period’) of seven days when traders are allowed to set up one stall each on the sidewalks in the area from 6pm to midnight. But it is not known that this will be extended in a Thai compromise or whether the authorities will stick to their guns come next week and clear everyone out for good.
‘Boring!”
SOURCES: Thai Rath, Manager Online
Bangkok
BMA backs down to allow Khaosan traders, sort of…
by Kornrawee Panyasuppakun
“From around 9pm to 3am, backpackers use Khaosan as “party central”, rather than a shopping fair. Electronic dance beats can be heard blaring from clubs and bars.”
There’s been a back down in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration yesterday after vendors from Khaosan Road convinced a committee that their stalls, whilst illegal in the past, were a huge attraction and a part of what made Khaosan Road famous.
Visitors and street vendors claim that tourists will desert the area, or even Bangkok, if daytime stalls are not restored. say
The world-famous Bangkok destination attracts hordes of international youth with offers of street food, beer and a chaotic, lively nightlife. Just about everything and anything is available at all times of the day.
However, the municipal authority wants to bring order to the late-night ‘carnivalesque’ atmosphere.
Since August 1, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has strictly enforced the rarely-used Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act 1992, which forbids daytime street vending. Under the recent sweep, the street stalls have been banned from doing business in front of guesthouses, cars, cafes and shops during the day.
City Hall’s plan only allows the previous daytime vendors to hawk their goods and services on the road from 6pm until midnight. The BMA is expected to allow vendors to hawk their wares from 4pm next month onwards.
The plan, however, isn’t popular with tourists and shoppers. The authorities are now working to solve this roblem with a public hearing to allow street vendors and store owners to air their views.
Along both sides of the road, carts and stalls are lined up, offering late eaters pad Thai and mango sticky rice. Several smiling hawkers offer “laughing gas” or a crispy fried scorpion. Local and foreign partygoers flock the street daily.
“It’s my first time here in Khaosan. I’d heard that it’s brilliant and fantastic,” said Matthew Bechus, as he and a friend tuck into Thai delicacies at a stall nearby. “Now that the footpaths have been cleared, it’s sad. It’s a big tourist attraction and brings income for people and jobs and everything. I hope it comes back.”
Russel Green, a tourist from South Africa said the new Khaosan was nothing special.
“If they clear out all the stalls, there will no longer be a reason to come to Khaosan,” he said. Green and his friend were “disappointed” while strolling through the area in the afternoon.
“I would say tourists under the age of 30 visiting Thailand only come to Bangkok to visit Khaosan Road. Without Khaosan, they will have no reason to visit Bangkok. They will go straight to Phuket,” he predicted.
Under the new restrictions, Khaosan Road now looks like any other place in Thailand. While most of the 30-million annual visitors are foreign, not all choose to stay in the area’s hostels, guesthouses and hotels.
Rujira Raokhekit, a Thai who came with her boyfriend, said: “I have been here many times at night for parties. I don’t usually come to Khaosan during the day, but I think today it is quieter than before.”
The peak selling hours for vendors and stall owners used to be from 2pm to 5.30pm, vendors said. After 8pm, people usually come for food, music and beer.
When daytime trading was banned, Bangkok officials allowed them to set up stalls from 6pm, which vendors say will only give them three hours to sell their goods.
“After that, the music is too loud and the crowd is not in the mood for shopping,” said Sukwasa Kurattana-sinchai, who has been selling T-shirts on Khaosan since the Tom Yum Kung crisis hit Thailand in 1997.
“Most of our customers are backpackers who came to stay in budget guesthouses. They often travel light and come here specifically to buy comfy cotton pants and sleeveless T-shirts to wear for their whole trip,” Sukwasa said, as she waved at a group of backpackers.
She said that from about 8am until late afternoon, Chinese tourists would normally drop by Khaosan after visiting the Grand Palace and enjoy an hour-long shopping spree. Most foreign tourists visit Khaosan in the morning for souvenirs before their flights home in the afternoon.
Most vendors believe that clearing out the stalls is a bad move.
“The prices in shops are usually high, which is probably why the stalls are banned in the afternoon,” said another vendor as he waited to set up his bag stall at 6pm. “Now you see most tourists walking without any shopping bags.”
If the ban continues, tourists will not bother to visit Khaosan, he said. “They won’t even stay close to Khaosan. Why should they? There is nothing to buy during the day. They could book a hotel in Pratunam or Bo Bae [two famous shopping districts a half-hour ride from Khaosan] and take a tuk-tuk to Khaosan for the nightlife,” he said.
Bangkok deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said after a meeting with related agencies on Friday that to help solve the problem, the BMA will draft a regulation allowing Khaosan vendors to trade from 4pm until midnight.
The regulation will includes pavement trading in nearby streets of Banglamphu such as Rambutri, Chakrabongse, Krai Sri, Sip Sam Hang and Tani.
Over the next 10 days, Phra Nakhon district will collect opinions from street vendors and building owners. “All vendors must register with Commerce Ministry. We will make it legal and transparent,” he said.
“We are trying to find the middle ground for everyone. The street vendors can’t have everything. They can’t expect to use the footpaths all day.”
He added that the vendors must not block the footpaths and stalls can be no bigger than 1.5 square metres.
“We will also ensure that there is one stall per vendor,” Sakoltee said in response to claims by Bangkok officials that some vendors owned as many as seven stalls.
Yada Pornoetrumpa, president of Khaosan Road Street Vendors Association, said: “The officials don’t understand the situation of Khaosan. Many vendors trade in the daytime.
“Ideally, I want Khaosan Road to open 24 hours. They think vendors are greedy. But actually, stalls could help look after the street’s hygiene.”
STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Former Thai actor arrested over Bitcoin scam
A once-popular actor has been charged with convincing foreigners to transfer to him more than 5,500 bitcoins as an investment.
(5,500 Bitcoin are worth around 210,000 baht or US$6,300 each as of today)
Police picked up 27 year old Jiratphisit Jarawitchit today at midday at a shopping mall in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and six alleged accomplices on July 26. Jiraphisit was being detained at Crime Suppression Division headquarters pending further interrogation.
Police said he and the others got foreign investors to transfer them 5,564 bitcoins to invest in a cryptocurrency called ‘dragon coin’ and buy shares in other firms, including X-Pay Software, NX Chain Inc and DNA 2002.
But the investors did not receive the promised yields and were never invited to attend shareholder meetings. Suspecting they’d been deceived, they filed complaints with the CSD.
SOTRY: The Nation
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
BKK Taxi driver fined 2,000 baht for watching porn whilst driving
Insurance may not cover the pick-up/super car rear-ender
If you can’t play big don’t even bother playing small!
New Phuket governor arrives October 1
Jeans and T-shirts banned for Government House journalists and photographers
Gang violence flares up at a pub, ends up at hospital – Chiang Mai
University students arrested with 14K methamphetamine pills
Tourists give a thumbs-down to the ‘new’ Khao San Road
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Emergency water shut off hits Kamala
Rise of the Phoenix – sunken tour boat to be raised today
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
World’s most liveable cities 2018 – Two Asian cities in the Top 10
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 15, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
-
Thai Life2 days ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
Thai Life9 hours ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
-
National1 day ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Chiang Mai6 days ago
Warning out for Samui ferry as waves reach 3 metres in Gulf of Thailand
-
National5 days ago
23% of expats get by on less than 45,000 baht per month – Thaivisa survey
-
Phuket3 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
People6 days ago
Kata Rocks welcomes its new General Manager
You must be logged in to post a comment Login