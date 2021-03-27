Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays | Thaiger

In ‘Pre-Covid’ days, the co-working space business in Bangkok and beyond was booming. The name ‘WeWork’ was synonymous with co-working and they dominating the global scene, having first entered Bangkok in 2019. However, their failed IPO and utter capitulation starting in the same year helped to accelerate the rate at which competitors started popping up in cities all over the world.

In 2020, along came Covid and widespread lockdowns, with central business districts in virtually ever city laying empty. WeWork probably thought things couldn’t get any worse after their last year, but of course they were wrong. Tenancies being broken, long-term contracts up in the air and new Work From Home policies being implemented across the board, from small companies to multi-national conglomerates.

The large commercial landlords began to feel the pinch, as their massive multi-national tenants decided to downsize their 1,000+ people offices, with staff splitting their time between home and a smaller, smart-working environment.

In step the co-working companies that survived the lockdowns and made it to 2021, with their flexible contracts, smart-working environments, hot-desking, breakout zones, hyper-networking capabilities, beers and coffees on tap and, of course, beanbags!

5 Best Co-Working Spaces in Bangkok

We’ve compiled our list of the best 5 local brands offering co-working space in Bangkok right now.

1. Glowfish

With their two locations in Asoke and Sathorn, Glowfish are taking office chic to the next level with some of the best interior décor we’ve seen in any office. Conveniently located in the center of town, both are within a stones throw from their nearest MRT/BTS stations. Facilities include everything from free tea and coffee, high speed internet, printing/scanning and events hosting. Opening hours are between 8am and 5pm.

Best Features: So much natural light flooding into the offices all day with nice little breakout areas throughout. See for yourself with these 3D walk-throughs of the Sathorn Office – walkthrough 1 and walkthrough 2.

Pricing: Fixed desks from ฿12,000 per month and Serviced Offices from ฿33,000 per month for four desks

Address: Two locations in the city

Asoke: 219/59 Asoke Towers, 2nd Floor, Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Sathorn: 92/4, Floor 2, Sathorn Thani 2 Building, North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

Nearest Transport:

Asoke: Asoke BTS or Petchanburi MRT

Sathorn: Chong Nonsi BTS

Website: https://www.glowfishoffices.com/

Contact info: info@glowfishoffices.com / Asoke + 66 2 120 9600, Sathorn +66 2 109 9600

2. Kliquedesk

Just around the corner from Terminal 21, Kliquedesk can be found on the second floor of the T. Shinawatra Thai Silk Building. This funky office space is fully loaded with all the essentials you’d ever need from an office space, and it’s available 24/7. Along with the ergonomic furniture, you’ll find the standard printer/scanner setup that’s always available to use, aircon during peak hours and of course, free teas and coffees!

Best Features: Funky yellow, futuristic look makes it feel like you’re working in a beehive! Private phone booths, meeting rooms and even parking are free

Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day and Serviced Offices from ฿18,000 per month for one desk

Address: 94 Soi Sukhumvit 23 (Prasarnmitr), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey Nua, Watthana Bangkok 10110 Thailand

Nearest Transport: BTS/MRT Asoke

Website: https://kliquedesk.com/

Contact info: sales@kliquedesk.com / +66 2 105 4655

3. The Work Loft

Open seven days per week, The Work Loft is just a short walk from the Silom MRT station, so everything you could ever need is within a short walking distance. But in-house, they have it all anyway, with meeting rooms, private offices, the café and a great terrace just to chill on when you want to get away from the computer. Did I mention free snacks and refreshments? Because they have it all here! Standard office hours are 8am to 8pm but access is granted 24/7.

Best Features: Free trial option means you can give it a go and if you’re not as impressed as we were, you can move onto the next one! We also love the natural light in this place and how it makes an office place so much more pleasant.

Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day and Serviced Offices from ฿14,000 per month for one desk

Address: 281/19-23 3F-6F, NST One Building, Silom Rd, Silom, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand 10500

Nearest Transport: Silom MRT

Website: https://theworkloft.com/

Contact info: info@theworkloft.com / +66 2 631 1669 / @theworkloft

4. Launchpad

Right in the middle of the CBD, this 2,000 square meter co-working office space houses more than 100 desks, each one custom-fitted to maximize comfort. Launchpad models its office space on those found in Silicon Valley. With 5 meeting rooms, you can get down to the serious stuff and then take a moment to relax in one of the breakout zones where the comfy sofas and beanbags can be found. Dedicated offices can cater for up to 16 people, making it ideal for those startups with a significant workforce already.

Best Features: Funky yellow decor, a bit like Kliquedesk, but their rates when purchasing bundle packages are second to none. Amazing value here.

Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿180 per day and Fixed Desks from ฿4,500 per month per desk

Address: 139 Pan Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Thailand

Nearest Transport: Saint Louis BTS

Website: https://www.launchpad.co.th/

Contact info: contact@launchpad.co.th / +66 2 266 6222 / @launchpad

5. E88

Named after the building that hosts it, this incredible fifth-story office space is located just a short walk from the Phra Khanong BTS Station, making it a great location, with all the amenities nearby. Besides what’s out on the streets, the E88 building hosts its own restaurants and eateries, so you won’t need to leave the building until home time! With its stylish artwork and furniture to enjoy you can understand why this venue hosts much more than just desks and meeting rooms – don’t be surprised if you see a wedding taking place when you do some weekend overtime!

Best Features: Cool interior design with the rooftop access and super convenient location.

Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day

Address: W DISTRICT, E88 Building Flr.1 Sukhumvit 69-71, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Nearest Transport: Phra Khanong BTS Station

Website: https://e88bangkok.com/en/

Contact info: +66 86 566 2929 / sales@w-district.com / @e88bangkok

We see the rise of the co-working space in Bangkok and beyond continuing well into the future, and would like to leave you with this final thought, as quoted by Jes Stately, CEO of Barclays “Putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past”.

