Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays | Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays
Chatuchak weekend market, known locally as JJ, is scheduled to open 6 days a week from next month in an effort to make up for losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. The iconic market in Bangkok saw a sharp decline in even local Thai customers after the economic slump caused by borders closing during the pandemic.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that over the past year Chatuchak lost almost half of its Thai customers. Bangkok’s governor has assigned the BMA’s committee that manages markets the project of supporting and promoting the more than 10,000 businesses that sell in the popular market.
The committee decided that the sellers can now run 6 days a week, daily except Mondays.
“Operating with only one day off will allow a necessary weekly cleaning and gutters dredging. The market will run Tuesday to Thursday until 6 pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 10 pm.”
Along with the extended operating hours, Chatuchak market is getting a make-over. All illegally built stalls in the areas along the gutters have already been demolished, with plans to clear out more stalls along the perimeter fences. Each of the 31 zones in the market will nominate a representative for the vendors in that zone to share their suggestions and opinions to the BMA on important issues. Also, after vendors far in the market’s interior complained, events will be held around the Clock Tower, allowing and encouraging customers to walk deeper and see more stalls.
The area is becoming a new hub for transportation in just to the north of the centre of the city, with the soon-to-open BTS link to Don Mueang International Airport about to open, and the MRT and BTS lines intersecting near the market.
Started in 1942, Chatuchak market has grown to be the largest and most diverse weekend market in the world. But the border closures and restrictions hit the market hard, suffering its worst situation in 50 years, and at one point was even accused of being the source of the Coronavirus. In January the BMA cut rents at all 10 markets it operates, including Chatuchak, in hopes of keeping the vendors afloat during the pandemic.
The BMA hopes this renovation and expanded operation hours will revitalise the market and calls for cooperation from all vendors.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
The multiple late-night attempts to take the detained protest leaders out of their prison cells for random Covid-19 testing was a violation of their human rights, the Criminal Court ruled today. The court said inmates can only be removed from their cell, even for Covid-19 testing, during “normal hours.” No action was taken against the prison guards.
Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, a detained pro-democracy activist, said in previous reports that the attempts to remove him from his cell constituted intimidation. The Justice Minister later denied claims of sinister motives, saying the attempts were to test the detainees for Covid-19.
Apparently, officers at Bangkok Remand Prison tried to take a few detained protesters out of their cells at 9pm on March 16. Arnon says he and others in the cell told them not to follow the guards because it seemed suspicious.
Guards came back multiple times in the night with others in uniforms and no name tags, all armed with batons, Arnon says. The last attempt was around 2:30am. In previous reports, Arnon said he believed their lives would be in danger if they allowed the prison guards to take them out of their cell.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thai Life
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
In ‘Pre-Covid’ days, the co-working space business in Bangkok and beyond was booming. The name ‘WeWork’ was synonymous with co-working and they dominating the global scene, having first entered Bangkok in 2019. However, their failed IPO and utter capitulation starting in the same year helped to accelerate the rate at which competitors started popping up in cities all over the world.
In 2020, along came Covid and widespread lockdowns, with central business districts in virtually ever city laying empty. WeWork probably thought things couldn’t get any worse after their last year, but of course they were wrong. Tenancies being broken, long-term contracts up in the air and new Work From Home policies being implemented across the board, from small companies to multi-national conglomerates.
The large commercial landlords began to feel the pinch, as their massive multi-national tenants decided to downsize their 1,000+ people offices, with staff splitting their time between home and a smaller, smart-working environment.
In step the co-working companies that survived the lockdowns and made it to 2021, with their flexible contracts, smart-working environments, hot-desking, breakout zones, hyper-networking capabilities, beers and coffees on tap and, of course, beanbags!
5 Best Co-Working Spaces in Bangkok
We’ve compiled our list of the best 5 local brands offering co-working space in Bangkok right now.
1. Glowfish
With their two locations in Asoke and Sathorn, Glowfish are taking office chic to the next level with some of the best interior décor we’ve seen in any office. Conveniently located in the center of town, both are within a stones throw from their nearest MRT/BTS stations. Facilities include everything from free tea and coffee, high speed internet, printing/scanning and events hosting. Opening hours are between 8am and 5pm.
Best Features: So much natural light flooding into the offices all day with nice little breakout areas throughout. See for yourself with these 3D walk-throughs of the Sathorn Office – walkthrough 1 and walkthrough 2.
Pricing: Fixed desks from ฿12,000 per month and Serviced Offices from ฿33,000 per month for four desks
Address: Two locations in the city
Asoke: 219/59 Asoke Towers, 2nd Floor, Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Sathorn: 92/4, Floor 2, Sathorn Thani 2 Building, North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Nearest Transport:
Asoke: Asoke BTS or Petchanburi MRT
Sathorn: Chong Nonsi BTS
Website: https://www.glowfishoffices.com/
Contact info: info@glowfishoffices.com / Asoke + 66 2 120 9600, Sathorn +66 2 109 9600
2. Kliquedesk
Just around the corner from Terminal 21, Kliquedesk can be found on the second floor of the T. Shinawatra Thai Silk Building. This funky office space is fully loaded with all the essentials you’d ever need from an office space, and it’s available 24/7. Along with the ergonomic furniture, you’ll find the standard printer/scanner setup that’s always available to use, aircon during peak hours and of course, free teas and coffees!
Best Features: Funky yellow, futuristic look makes it feel like you’re working in a beehive! Private phone booths, meeting rooms and even parking are free
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day and Serviced Offices from ฿18,000 per month for one desk
Address: 94 Soi Sukhumvit 23 (Prasarnmitr), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey Nua, Watthana Bangkok 10110 Thailand
Nearest Transport: BTS/MRT Asoke
Website: https://kliquedesk.com/
Contact info: sales@kliquedesk.com / +66 2 105 4655
3. The Work Loft
Open seven days per week, The Work Loft is just a short walk from the Silom MRT station, so everything you could ever need is within a short walking distance. But in-house, they have it all anyway, with meeting rooms, private offices, the café and a great terrace just to chill on when you want to get away from the computer. Did I mention free snacks and refreshments? Because they have it all here! Standard office hours are 8am to 8pm but access is granted 24/7.
Best Features: Free trial option means you can give it a go and if you’re not as impressed as we were, you can move onto the next one! We also love the natural light in this place and how it makes an office place so much more pleasant.
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day and Serviced Offices from ฿14,000 per month for one desk
Address: 281/19-23 3F-6F, NST One Building, Silom Rd, Silom, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand 10500
Nearest Transport: Silom MRT
Website: https://theworkloft.com/
Contact info: info@theworkloft.com / +66 2 631 1669 / @theworkloft
4. Launchpad
Right in the middle of the CBD, this 2,000 square meter co-working office space houses more than 100 desks, each one custom-fitted to maximize comfort. Launchpad models its office space on those found in Silicon Valley. With 5 meeting rooms, you can get down to the serious stuff and then take a moment to relax in one of the breakout zones where the comfy sofas and beanbags can be found. Dedicated offices can cater for up to 16 people, making it ideal for those startups with a significant workforce already.
Best Features: Funky yellow decor, a bit like Kliquedesk, but their rates when purchasing bundle packages are second to none. Amazing value here.
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿180 per day and Fixed Desks from ฿4,500 per month per desk
Address: 139 Pan Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Thailand
Nearest Transport: Saint Louis BTS
Website: https://www.launchpad.co.th/
Contact info: contact@launchpad.co.th / +66 2 266 6222 / @launchpad
5. E88
Named after the building that hosts it, this incredible fifth-story office space is located just a short walk from the Phra Khanong BTS Station, making it a great location, with all the amenities nearby. Besides what’s out on the streets, the E88 building hosts its own restaurants and eateries, so you won’t need to leave the building until home time! With its stylish artwork and furniture to enjoy you can understand why this venue hosts much more than just desks and meeting rooms – don’t be surprised if you see a wedding taking place when you do some weekend overtime!
Best Features: Cool interior design with the rooftop access and super convenient location.
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day
Address: W DISTRICT, E88 Building Flr.1 Sukhumvit 69-71, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Nearest Transport: Phra Khanong BTS Station
Website: https://e88bangkok.com/en/
Contact info: +66 86 566 2929 / sales@w-district.com / @e88bangkok
We see the rise of the co-working space in Bangkok and beyond continuing well into the future, and would like to leave you with this final thought, as quoted by Jes Stately, CEO of Barclays “Putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past”.
Bangkok
Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1
With bars and nightclubs now back open, Bangkok police plan to crackdown on drink driving. DUI checkpoints will be set up around the city starting on April 1, according to Thai media.
Bangkok is still classified as an “orange zone” by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In orange zones, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close at 11pm while in yellow zones, the venues are ordered to close at midnight.
Despite the restrictions on hours, bars and nightclubs in Bangkok have been past 11pm. Some until 2am, still selling alcohol as usual. Nightlife is nearly back to normal.
Reports don’t say exactly where the checkpoints will be, but Bangkok station chiefs have been told to set up the alcohol checks in areas where there are frequent accidents.
Bangkok police must be in uniform at the drink driving checkpoints. Police checkpoints must also have clear signage. The station chief must be named and police must name the officer in charge.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Issan John
Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 7:57 pm
FFS get a new re-write programme!
JJ isn’t opening on “weekdays” – it’s opening 6 days a week, including weekends, closed on Mondays.
toby andrews
Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 9:41 pm
It was worth a visit. Everything was for sale there.
However no Thai girl slave market – I was disappointed.
Another example of Thais false advertising.