20-baht flat fare for Bangkok trains starts September 30
Bangkok’s electric train network will soon have a flat fare of just 20 baht. Starting from September 30, passengers will be able to travel on all eight electric train lines in the capital and surrounding areas for the same low price.

But there’s a catch—if you want to take advantage of the new system, you’ll need to register via the Tang Rat mobile app in August. Here’s everything you need to know about the new initiative.

The much-anticipated 20-baht flat fare for all eight of Bangkok’s electric train lines is on track to roll out as planned, with preparations moving ahead at full speed. Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed yesterday, June 26, that the government’s plan to cap fares at 20 baht per trip is firmly on schedule, with all logistics and systems in place for a seamless implementation. The new policy will cover all electric train lines that operate within Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

According to Suriya, the initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on commuters and encourage the use of public transport in the city, helping to ease congestion and pollution.

“The 20-baht fare cap is a benefit for the public, and we are working hard to ensure that all agencies involved meet the deadline,” he said.

To be eligible for the new fare system, passengers must first register through the Tang Rat mobile app, which will be available for download in August. The app, compatible with both iOS and Android, will verify Thai nationality and link to an EMV contactless card or a registered Rabbit Card used for train access. Once registered, users will be able to travel across all lines for the fixed 20 baht fare.

It’s important to note that passengers who don’t register through the app by August will still be able to travel, but they will pay standard fares, not the discounted 20 baht.

For the first year of the scheme, travellers may still need to carry two separate cards when switching between different train lines. The EMV card is valid on the Red Line, Airport Rail Link, and several other key lines, while the Rabbit Card works on the Green, Gold, and Yellow lines, reported Bangkok Post.

But there’s more good news for commuters. By late 2026, the system will be upgraded to allow QR code payments via the app for all train lines, making travel even more convenient and efficient.

This new fare cap could be a game-changer for the city’s commuters, but only if you register first. Don’t miss out—be sure to get the Tang Rat app and sign up for your 20-baht flat fare.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
