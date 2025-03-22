Bangkok to complete 1,000km of upgraded footpaths by 2026

Bangkok is stepping up its game, with major changes underway to improve the city’s footpaths and make them safer, more accessible, and better suited to local character. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is on track to deliver 1,000 kilometres of high-quality footpaths by 2026, and they’re already over 70% of the way there.

Yesterday, Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, spokesperson for the BMA, led a group of journalists to inspect the progress at Phran Nok Market and Itsaraphap MRT Station in the city’s central districts. These locations are part of a broader plan that will see 87 routes, covering 774 kilometres, upgraded by April 2025.

“Improved footpaths are central to our goal of creating a safer, more efficient city. They not only support flood prevention and better drainage but also encourage public transport use, improve public health, and contribute to the city’s aesthetics.”

Bangkok residents rely heavily on footpaths, with 58.2% of the population using them to access public transport. This project aims to enhance connectivity to the electric train network, benefiting 11 routes and 297 stations across 466 kilometres, aligned with the First & Last Mile concept.

The upgrades feature a variety of enhancements, including non-slip surfaces, improved lighting, and the installation of manhole covers reflecting the unique identity of each district. The footpaths are designed with Universal Design principles to ensure accessibility for all, with reduced kerb heights, levelled entrances, and smoother gradients for ramps.

“We’re creating footpaths that not only work but also connect people with their surroundings,” explained Aekvarunyoo. “Each area has its own design and character, ensuring that the city’s heritage is reflected in the public space.”

Key areas like Itsaraphap Road, linking Bangkok Yai and Bangkok Noi districts, will benefit from a complete overhaul, with the project scheduled to finish next month. The BMA is also addressing street vendors at Phran Nok Market by reorganising them into designated spaces, improving the environment for both traders and visitors, reported The Nation.

The BMA’s effort is guided by several strategies, including urgent repairs, complete reconstruction, and innovative solutions tailored to specific locations. With 332 kilometres of upgraded footpaths already in place, the city is well on its way to transforming its streets into safer, more convenient spaces for everyone.