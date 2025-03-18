Walking the talk: Bangkok chief to revamp Asoke footpaths by July

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt plans to renovate footpaths along Asoke Montri Road, with the project expected to start by July this year.

Governor Chadchart, accompanied by Deputy Governor Wissanu Subsomphon, inspected the footpath along Asoke Montri Road on Sunday, March 16, to assess pedestrian issues in the area. He also livestreamed his visit on his Facebook page.

The governor revealed that several projects were planned for the Asoke area, with the renovation of the footpath being one of the key initiatives.

According to Chadchart, the footpath along Asoke Road is one of the most important in Bangkok, as it connects two major train stationsม Asoke BTS Station and Sukhumvit MRT Station. Additionally, the area is consistently crowded due to the presence of numerous condominiums, offices, and a university.

The 58 year old chief explained that most of the footpaths in the area are over 30 years old and consist of tiles measuring 30x30x6 centimetres. Some sections are even older, having been constructed using paving blocks.

The old footpaths are built on a sand base, making them unstable and prone to collapse when eroded by water.

As a result, many of the footpaths in the Asoke area have become hazardous for pedestrians, often splashing water or mud when stepped on. With the rainy season approaching, the renovation is likely to be welcomed by many, particularly office workers in the area.

The governor noted that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had been planning to revamp the footpaths for some time. However, the project was originally expected to be undertaken by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA).

The MEA had planned to relocate all electricity and communication cables underground before renovating the footpath. Unfortunately, the authority was unable to proceed with the project as scheduled.

Chadchart said that the BMA would no longer wait for the MEA and would move forward with the footpath renovation independently, starting this year. He expects to hire a suitable contractor by July, with work beginning at the most damaged sections first.

The design of the new footpaths has already been completed in collaboration with the BMA’s partner, Sook Asok (สุขอโศก), meaning happy Asok.