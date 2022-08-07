Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok taxi driver who photographed himself raping teen gets sentenced

Published

 on 

A Bangkok taxi driver who photographed himself raping a Burmese teenager in April has now been sentenced to jail by the Criminal Court. The driver, 39 year old Adirek Sae Bae, was initially sentenced on August 2 to 15 years in prison, however, his sentence was reduced to 13 years and nine months after he pleaded guilty.

The victim, a 17 year old girl, had been in Bangkok seeking a job. She told police her aunt made a Facebook post to try to help her find one. Adirek then commented on the post and said he would employ the girl. He used photo of someone else for his profile picture.

On April 1, Adirek reportedly drove to the girl’s house, and said he would drive her to the employer. But instead, he took her to a ‘love motel’. There, he told her to wait in a hotel room to take an antigen test. He came back to the room, handcuffed her, raped her, and photographed the incident on his phone.

Adirek then stole the girl’s phone and 500 baht in cash, before taking her to the Klong Tan police station. Once at the station, Adirek told the police the girl was an illegal migrant with no passport, and left.

Adirek has now admitted to charge or rape. Other charges include: depriving a person under 18 of liberty, obscenity, illegal detention, theft, and illegal possession of child pornography for personal gain. He was ordered to pay 351,760 baht plus interest in compensation to the victim.

Police had said the girl wouldn’t be charged for entering the country illegally because she was the victim of a crime. She would receive mental-health services before being able to return to Myanmar.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate Hakparn, warned people yesterday to beware of social media scams involving fake job postings.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-07 12:03
Before cc tv and smart phones it was well known some bad egg taxi drivers would pick up girls at night and detour to out of the way deserted areas (had many areas back then) and rape or rob or…
tezzaaa
2022-08-07 12:30
I hope is not like in Europe were you only serve half of your sentence... What an idiot driving her to the police station!    
Guest1
2022-08-07 12:34
30 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Before cc tv and smart phones it was well known some bad egg taxi drivers would pick up girls at night and detour to out of the way deserted areas (had many areas back then)…

