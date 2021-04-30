Bangkok
Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year
With Bangkok as the epicentre of the recent Covid-19 outbreak, infecting over 10,000 people in the capital since April 1, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they now aim to vaccinate 70% of Bangkok residents by the end of the year.
Since Thailand started its national Covid-19 vaccination plan in late-February, just 1.4 million doses have been inoculated. Priority was initially given to Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations said to be of “economic significance” in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen the islands to foreign tourists.
In Bangkok, health officials have focused on vaccinated frontline healthcare workers and other people at high risk rather than the general population like Phuket and Koh Samui.
Bangkok has a population of around 10 million people. The administration says those 18 and older will be included in the vaccination plan. Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered between June and December. People need be injected with 2 doses for the vaccine to be effective. Aswin says that starting in June, they plan to administer 40,000 to 50,000 doses a day.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that foreigners will be included in the national vaccination plan, but details for expats have not been released yet.
Those in Bangkok seeking a Covid-19 vaccine can register by messaging the @MorPhrom Line account. The vaccines will be administered at public hospitals in Bangkok as well as some department stores, according to Nation Thailand.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow
Starting midnight Saturday, tightened disease control measures will take effect, including restrictions set nationwide as well as restrictions based on the recent colour-coded zoning by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The restrictions will be in place for at least 14 days.
Nationwide restrictions
Alcohol sales at restaurants will be prohibited nationwide in an effort to prevent gathering and slow the spread of the virus. Bars, as well as other nightlife and entertainment venues, will be closed. Schools and tutoring centres will also be closed.
Parties and large gatherings are banned, except for household and traditional gatherings and ceremonies like funerals.
Face masks will be required in public places in all provinces, although most provinces have already imposed local measures requiring the masks to be worn.
“Dark red” zones
Under the new zoning, 6 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.
- Dine-in services at restaurants are prohibited in “dark red” zones. Restaurants and cafes can offer takeaway services until 9pm.
- Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but no spectators are allowed.
- Indoor fitness centres and gymnasiums must close.
“Red” zones
- 45 provinces will be classified as “red” zones under maximum control.
- Restaurants in “red” zones can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services until 11pm.
- Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but the number of people attending the sports events is limited.
“Orange” zones
- 26 provinces will be classified as “orange” zones, or “controlled areas.”
- Restaurants in “orange” zones can offer dine-in services until 11pm.
- Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
- Sports fields can stay open as usual, but the number of people at events is limited.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cluster of 50 Covid-19 cases detected in Bangkok’s Klong Toey district
At least 50 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Klong Toey area of Bangkok, which is sandwiched between the trendy areas of Sukhumvit and the Chao Phraya river. The infections have been confirmed in a Facebook post from Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
The infections were found when the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention carried out tests on 925 residents, using an express analysis mobile unit. According to a Bangkok Post report, officials are arranging for the patients to be transferred to field hospitals as soon as possible, while proactive testing continues in the capital.
Bangkok officials have also carried out an inspection at the Baan Thai Boutique Hotel, in the Bangkapi district, prior to it opening as a “hospitel” – a hybrid between a hospital and a hotel, where patients with mild symptoms are treated, to alleviate pressure on hospital beds. The facility, run by the Taksin Hospital, has 300 beds, a 24-hour emergency medical service, as well as rescue vans to transport patients to hospital within 15 minutes if necessary.
The Baan Thai also has x-ray machines and specialist software to allow doctors at Taksin Hospital to liaise remotely with patients and offer them timely medical advice. An online platform will enable patients to report their symptoms daily and will also track their location, record their health data, and allow them to consult with doctors through chats and video calls.
Meanwhile, a dedicated isolation centre has been created at Saphan temple in the district of Phra Khanong, while the 50 Klong Toey patients wait to be admitted to hospital. Prateep Thanakitcharoen from the National Health Commission Office says the facility will open today and be run by people from the Klong Toey community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Life is pretty stressful lately, but there are right and wrong ways to relieve that stress. A taxi driver in Bangkok chose the wrong way to blow off steam: shooting at cars, buses and restaurants with a slingshot. The 48 year old driver Phaiwan Aechaiyaphum was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Bureau last night at his Suksawat-area room. He is suspected of using his slingshot at the Ratchada-Sutthisan intersection tunnel for over a month, starting March 19 until as recently as April 27.
He told police shooting at vehicles and shops was his way to vent and release his stress and feelings. The attacks took place in the late afternoons to late night, from 4 pm to 1 am; in total 19 slingshot shootings were reported. When police raided his home, they confiscated a slingshot as well as white stones he said he gathered from a Phetkasem Road gas station to use as ammo.
The man told police he quit his bus driver job last year as he wasn’t making enough money driving the number 75 bus, so he switched to driving a taxi in March. He drove rented taxis, so police impounded 3 of them for investigation for evidence. It is reported that he already confessed to the slingshot shooting.
He said he used his slingshot at places to release his stress, for example, shooting at slow cars that frustrated him. But he fired his slingshot at targets that had many people around, like shops, restaurants and big busy buses, putting many people at risk, potentially in harm’s way.
Police stations at Din Daeng, Phahon Yothin, and Sutthisan Huai Kwang have jurisdiction over the attack areas and are investigating further. Phaiwan has been charged so far with causing damage to property, theft, and physical assault. He is in police custody but will be sent to undergo a psychological evaluation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
