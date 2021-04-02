Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night | Thaiger

Thailand’s Deputy National Police chief has inspected a drink-driving checkpoint on the first night it was reinstated, in the Lad Phrao district of Bangkok. Damrongsak Kittiprapas visited the checkpoint to ensure it was running smoothly and that officers were working in a transparent fashion.

Police checkpoints are returning around the country, after national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk paused them for 6 months in order to investigate corruption allegations. The hiatus came about after several complaints from road users since October of last year.

The newly re-instated checkpoints now have CCTV installed and police officers are required to wear body cams to record their interaction with drivers. Checkpoints are now up and running in Bangkok and in the north-eastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Damrongsak says a new database holds a record of legitimately-operating checkpoints, all of which must comply with a number of rules.

“Legitimate DUI checkpoints must be listed in the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database, have traffic cones, and signposts must be up 100 metres ahead of a police checkpoint with CCTV surveillance. If road users suspect that any checkpoints do not comply with this rule, please notify the Traffic Police Bureau at 1197 or 1599 immediately. Tonight, we have noticed some flaws in the operation of new DUI checkpoints, such as traffic cones obstructing traffic lanes on small roads.”

On its first night in action, 3 drivers stopped at the Lad Phrao checkpoint failed a breathalyser test and were taken to the local police station to be charged with drink-driving.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

