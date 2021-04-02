Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years
Thailand’s rainy season is caused by the southwest monsoon that sweeps out of the Indian Ocean with moist air heading in a north-easterly direction across the country, sucked into the void left by rising warm air over the summer Asian continent. The monsoon also coincides with Thailand’s location in the Southeast Asian tropical rain belt – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.
The timing of the season isn’t the same around the country and isn’t the same every year although it is reasonably reliable. Chiang Mai does not have the same rainy season as the Gulf of Thailand islands. Koh Samui’s wet season is month’s after the islands on the other side of the Malay Peninsula (the Isthmus of Kra).
The annual celebration of Songkran, the Thai New Year – April 13 – is usually timed to match both the end of the hot season and the start of the annual wet season. But in most provinces the start of the monsoon is usually a month or so later.
The strength and intensity of the rains vary greatly. But, generally, monsoon rains tend to be short, intense bursts of rainfall. They could last for a few hours in the middle of the day, but they could just as easily be over within about 15 minutes in the morning or evening.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Bangkok
Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night
Thailand’s Deputy National Police chief has inspected a drink-driving checkpoint on the first night it was reinstated, in the Lad Phrao district of Bangkok. Damrongsak Kittiprapas visited the checkpoint to ensure it was running smoothly and that officers were working in a transparent fashion.
Police checkpoints are returning around the country, after national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk paused them for 6 months in order to investigate corruption allegations. The hiatus came about after several complaints from road users since October of last year.
The newly re-instated checkpoints now have CCTV installed and police officers are required to wear body cams to record their interaction with drivers. Checkpoints are now up and running in Bangkok and in the north-eastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Damrongsak says a new database holds a record of legitimately-operating checkpoints, all of which must comply with a number of rules.
“Legitimate DUI checkpoints must be listed in the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database, have traffic cones, and signposts must be up 100 metres ahead of a police checkpoint with CCTV surveillance. If road users suspect that any checkpoints do not comply with this rule, please notify the Traffic Police Bureau at 1197 or 1599 immediately. Tonight, we have noticed some flaws in the operation of new DUI checkpoints, such as traffic cones obstructing traffic lanes on small roads.”
On its first night in action, 3 drivers stopped at the Lad Phrao checkpoint failed a breathalyser test and were taken to the local police station to be charged with drink-driving.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger
The news business has changed. A LOT. One of the big changes the more traditional news platforms are struggling with is the two-way conversation between news publishers and their readers/viewers. Not only do customers now have the ability to engage with the publishers, they frequently do so. We think that’s great. But with this engagement there is also a commensurate responsibility for people leaving comments. As the publisher is bound by certain responsibilities and legal guidelines, so too are the people joining in the conversation.
At The Thaiger we want the comments section to be a useful and engaging platform for debate and discussion. We understand that some people can end up using the space as their own personal platform. We will discourage this where commenters overwhelm the space. Instead, we will encourage as many people to get involved to share their opinion and commentary.
Whilst providing a few common-sense guidelines, we still encourage active and robust debate on important topics.
Rules for comments section…
• Argue, disagree or debate with other commenters, but don’t attack them personally. That includes The Thaiger and our staff.
• Don’t include links in your comments. You can, instead, quote other sources and copy/paste some text if you wish.
• Don’t defame the Thai Royal family or Thai officials directly by name under any circumstances.
• Be careful when posting anything that could be construed as libel against brands, companies or people. You will leave yourself open to litigation as well as The Thaiger.
• When posting alternate facts to those which are published, please provide a source of your information.
• From time to time The Thaiger will edit or delete comments as part of our responsibilities as a publisher in Thailand. Continued abuse of our comments section will end up with the user being blocked.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Crime
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
In another drug bust by the Mekong River, police seized 550 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at around 275 million baht. Methamphetamine trafficking across the river from Laos to Thailand has spiked since the Myanmar coup. Many militant groups in Myanmar border towns rely on synthetic drug production as a main source of income. With tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, many are cutting through Laos and across the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs into Thailand.
Officers arrested 2 young Lao men at the riverbank in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom distict as they were loading sacks of methamphetamine onto a pickup truck. Police say they suspect 21 year old Phaeng Duangmalai and 20 year old Noo Kaewmanee also delivered a shipment of drugs on Wednesday night. The 2 men allegedly told police that they were paid 5,000 baht each to deliver the methamphetamine.
Earlier this week, drug suppression police arrested a 27 year old man in Sakhon Nakhon’s Bang Muang district and seized 30,115 methamphetamine pills. Police investigated and tracked down another drug suspect the next day, arresting a 46 year old Charoon Suriyaphum and seizing 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his pickup truck.
Charoon allegedly told police that he had been hired by Laos national to transport the methamphetamine and was paid around 50,000 to 100,000 baht per delivery. Police say he had already picked up 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the riverbank in Nakhon Pathom and was planning to pick up another 550 kilograms from the Phaeng and Noo the next night.
สกลนคร ตำรวจจับบิ๊กล็อตยาไอซ์ 550 กก.มูลค่าเกือบ 300 ล้าน
ผวจ.สกลนคร ร่วมทหาร…
Posted by บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี on Thursday, April 1, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years
Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night
Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger
“Inside job” allegations as Yangon malls linked to Burmese military burn down
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Government has repatriation plan for Thai citizens if Burmese situation deteriorates
Thai Airways food landing in 7-Eleven next month
Banquet for ghosts held in Chon Buri cemetery – some food left over
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Thailand News Today | Thailand lures big spenders, 2,000 Burmese refugees shelter in north | April 1
Vaccinated against Covid-19? Quarantine is cut down to 7 days
CCSA Update: 26 new Covid-19 cases
Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Koh Samui4 days ago
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
- Bangkok4 days ago
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
- Myanmar4 days ago
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
- Myanmar2 days ago
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
- Bangkok4 days ago
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali