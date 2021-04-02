image
image
Thailand

Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years

Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years | Thaiger
Stock photo via Pixabay
Thailand’s upcoming monsoon season is expected to start early and see the heaviest amount of rainfall in 30 years. The Royal Irrigation Department has instructed agencies to prepare for the situation by inspecting reservoirs’ and irrigation buildings’ conditions.
As of now, the reservoirs are 50% full. The country overall has used a total of 73% of the water in the management plan. The 4 main dams on the Chao Phraya River are 38% full, with about 2,748 million cubic metres of usable water. Last year’s water management during the dry season had followed expectations, leaving enough available water until the end of this year’s dry season.

Thailand’s rainy season is caused by the southwest monsoon that sweeps out of the Indian Ocean with moist air heading in a north-easterly direction across the country, sucked into the void left by rising warm air over the summer Asian continent. The monsoon also coincides with Thailand’s location in the Southeast Asian tropical rain belt – the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.

The timing of the season isn’t the same around the country and isn’t the same every year although it is reasonably reliable. Chiang Mai does not have the same rainy season as the Gulf of Thailand islands. Koh Samui’s wet season is month’s after the islands on the other side of the Malay Peninsula (the Isthmus of Kra).

The annual celebration of Songkran, the Thai New Year – April 13 – is usually timed to match both the end of the hot season and the start of the annual wet season. But in most provinces the start of the monsoon is usually a month or so later.

The strength and intensity of the rains vary greatly. But, generally, monsoon rains tend to be short, intense bursts of rainfall. They could last for a few hours in the middle of the day, but they could just as easily be over within about 15 minutes in the morning or evening.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Bangkok

Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night

Friday, April 2, 2021

Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night | Thaiger
Traffic police check for bike licences in Bangkok. PHOTO: Flickr / the foreign photographer - ฝรั่งถ่

Thailand’s Deputy National Police chief has inspected a drink-driving checkpoint on the first night it was reinstated, in the Lad Phrao district of Bangkok. Damrongsak Kittiprapas visited the checkpoint to ensure it was running smoothly and that officers were working in a transparent fashion.

Police checkpoints are returning around the country, after national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk paused them for 6 months in order to investigate corruption allegations. The hiatus came about after several complaints from road users since October of last year.

The newly re-instated checkpoints now have CCTV installed and police officers are required to wear body cams to record their interaction with drivers. Checkpoints are now up and running in Bangkok and in the north-eastern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Damrongsak says a new database holds a record of legitimately-operating checkpoints, all of which must comply with a number of rules.

“Legitimate DUI checkpoints must be listed in the Traffic Police Checkpoint Control database, have traffic cones, and signposts must be up 100 metres ahead of a police checkpoint with CCTV surveillance. If road users suspect that any checkpoints do not comply with this rule, please notify the Traffic Police Bureau at 1197 or 1599 immediately. Tonight, we have noticed some flaws in the operation of new DUI checkpoints, such as traffic cones obstructing traffic lanes on small roads.”

On its first night in action, 3 drivers stopped at the Lad Phrao checkpoint failed a breathalyser test and were taken to the local police station to be charged with drink-driving.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Thailand

Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger

Friday, April 2, 2021

Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger | Thaiger

The news business has changed. A LOT. One of the big changes the more traditional news platforms are struggling with is the two-way conversation between news publishers and their readers/viewers. Not only do customers now have the ability to engage with the publishers, they frequently do so. We think that’s great. But with this engagement there is also a commensurate responsibility for people leaving comments. As the publisher is bound by certain responsibilities and legal guidelines, so too are the people joining in the conversation.

At The Thaiger we want the comments section to be a useful and engaging platform for debate and discussion. We understand that some people can end up using the space as their own personal platform. We will discourage this where commenters overwhelm the space. Instead, we will encourage as many people to get involved to share their opinion and commentary.

Whilst providing a few common-sense guidelines, we still encourage active and robust debate on important topics.

Rules for comments section…

• Argue, disagree or debate with other commenters, but don’t attack them personally. That includes The Thaiger and our staff.

• Don’t include links in your comments. You can, instead, quote other sources and copy/paste some text if you wish.

• Don’t defame the Thai Royal family or Thai officials directly by name under any circumstances.

• Be careful when posting anything that could be construed as libel against brands, companies or people. You will leave yourself open to litigation as well as The Thaiger.

• When posting alternate facts to those which are published, please provide a source of your information.

• From time to time The Thaiger will edit or delete comments as part of our responsibilities as a publisher in Thailand. Continued abuse of our comments section will end up with the user being blocked.

Crime

Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank

Friday, April 2, 2021

Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี

In another drug bust by the Mekong River, police seized 550 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at around 275 million baht. Methamphetamine trafficking across the river from Laos to Thailand has spiked since the Myanmar coup. Many militant groups in Myanmar border towns rely on synthetic drug production as a main source of income. With tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, many are cutting through Laos and across the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs into Thailand.

Officers arrested 2 young Lao men at the riverbank in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom distict as they were loading sacks of methamphetamine onto a pickup truck. Police say they suspect 21 year old Phaeng Duangmalai and 20 year old Noo Kaewmanee also delivered a shipment of drugs on Wednesday night. The 2 men allegedly told police that they were paid 5,000 baht each to deliver the methamphetamine.

Earlier this week, drug suppression police arrested a 27 year old man in Sakhon Nakhon’s Bang Muang district and seized 30,115 methamphetamine pills. Police investigated and tracked down another drug suspect the next day, arresting a 46 year old Charoon Suriyaphum and seizing 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his pickup truck.

Charoon allegedly told police that he had been hired by Laos national to transport the methamphetamine and was paid around 50,000 to 100,000 baht per delivery. Police say he had already picked up 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the riverbank in Nakhon Pathom and was planning to pick up another 550 kilograms from the Phaeng and Noo the next night.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

