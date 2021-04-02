Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger | Thaiger

Thailand
Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger
The news business has changed. A LOT. One of the big changes the more traditional news platforms are struggling with is the two-way conversation between news publishers and their readers/viewers. Not only do customers now have the ability to engage with the publishers, they frequently do so. We think that’s great. But with this engagement there is also a commensurate responsibility for people leaving comments. As the publisher is bound by certain responsibilities and legal guidelines, so too are the people joining in the conversation.
At The Thaiger we want the comments section to be a useful and engaging platform for debate and discussion. We understand that some people can end up using the space as their own personal platform. We will discourage this where commenters overwhelm the space. Instead, we will encourage as many people to get involved to share their opinion and commentary.
Whilst providing a few common-sense guidelines, we still encourage active and robust debate on important topics.
Rules for comments section…
• Argue, disagree or debate with other commenters, but don’t attack them personally. That includes The Thaiger and our staff.
• Don’t include links in your comments. You can, instead, quote other sources and copy/paste some text if you wish.
• Don’t defame the Thai Royal family or Thai officials directly by name under any circumstances.
• Be careful when posting anything that could be construed as libel against brands, companies or people. You will leave yourself open to litigation as well as The Thaiger.
• When posting alternate facts to those which are published, please provide a source of your information.
• From time to time The Thaiger will edit or delete comments as part of our responsibilities as a publisher in Thailand. Continued abuse of our comments section will end up with the user being blocked.
Crime
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
In another drug bust by the Mekong River, police seized 550 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine valued at around 275 million baht. Methamphetamine trafficking across the river from Laos to Thailand has spiked since the Myanmar coup. Many militant groups in Myanmar border towns rely on synthetic drug production as a main source of income. With tightened patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border, many are cutting through Laos and across the Mekong River to smuggle the drugs into Thailand.
Officers arrested 2 young Lao men at the riverbank in Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom distict as they were loading sacks of methamphetamine onto a pickup truck. Police say they suspect 21 year old Phaeng Duangmalai and 20 year old Noo Kaewmanee also delivered a shipment of drugs on Wednesday night. The 2 men allegedly told police that they were paid 5,000 baht each to deliver the methamphetamine.
Earlier this week, drug suppression police arrested a 27 year old man in Sakhon Nakhon’s Bang Muang district and seized 30,115 methamphetamine pills. Police investigated and tracked down another drug suspect the next day, arresting a 46 year old Charoon Suriyaphum and seizing 3 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from his pickup truck.
Charoon allegedly told police that he had been hired by Laos national to transport the methamphetamine and was paid around 50,000 to 100,000 baht per delivery. Police say he had already picked up 450 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from the riverbank in Nakhon Pathom and was planning to pick up another 550 kilograms from the Phaeng and Noo the next night.
สกลนคร ตำรวจจับบิ๊กล็อตยาไอซ์ 550 กก.มูลค่าเกือบ 300 ล้าน
ผวจ.สกลนคร ร่วมทหาร…
Posted by บางแสนโพสต์ทีวี on Thursday, April 1, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Next month, the Thai government launches the “Mor Prom,” phone app, which will allow people to make an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry is calling on everyone to download the app and make a booking.
“I would like all Thai people to download the application to reserve their Covid-19 vaccination. We need to create herd immunity to prevent another outbreak and revive our economy. To do so, we do need to get the vaccine to at least half of our population.”
According to the Bangkok Post, the app should be available from May 1 and users can choose appointment slots from June in order to receive a free vaccine at designated state hospitals and public health centres. The app also includes a feature to monitor any side-effects.
Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, senior adviser to the Health Ministry, says other channels are being developed for those who don’t have a phone that can download apps. While a recent survey shows that 80% of people in Bangkok use apps as their main communication channels, that falls to 50% outside the capital.
Up to 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allocated to those who make an appointment for June. The doses are being manufactured in the Kingdom, through a technology-transfer agreement between AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience. It’s understood more doses will be produced in the coming months.
Kiattiphum says hospitals participating in the government’s vaccine rollout will be expected to administer 500 doses a day, or 10 million a month. The ministry also plans to set up mobile units to vaccinate those living in remote areas. According to Kiattiphum, the ministry aims to administer 61 million AstraZenenca doses and 2 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine by the end of 2021.
61 million doses of AstraZeneca will fully inoculate about 30 million people, as the vaccines require 2 doses. The Health Ministry says priority will be given to the most vulnerable. Those who receive 2 doses of the vaccine will automatically receive a digital vaccine certificate via the Mor Prom app. This can be displayed later at any hospital in order to apply for an International Travel Health Certificate.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free domestic flights during their holiday in order to boost inter-provincial travel. The proposal comes after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand called for 40,000 vaccine doses to protect airline employees.
“From July 1, inoculated tourists exempt from quarantine might be tempted to extend their stay here after spending 10 days in Phuket if we can provide them free or discounted air tickets to other provinces.”
The Bangkok Post reports that Phiphat’s ministry has been in talks with Bangkok Airways, owner of Samui airport, about how the proposal might benefit tourism in the area. Officials expect Phuket’s “sandbox” model, which begins July 1, to bring around 100,000 foreigners to the southern island during its first 3 months. Phiphat says that, as the island’s re-opening falls in the middle of the region’s monsoon season, the offer of free domestic flights may appeal to tourists once they’ve completed their Phuket stay.
Santisuk Klongchaiya from Thai AirAsia says the carrier could offer discounted fares on domestic flights if tourists participating in the sandbox model are willing to travel.
“We may offer free or discounted tickets, but we have to ensure tourists are confident to travel.”
Meanwhile, Woranate Laprabang from Thai Vietjet says the carrier has signed up to the International Air Transport Association travel pass project, which it expects to pilot on semi-commercial flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok in June.
Phiphat is also calling on hotels to introduce special packages for tourists who stay longer than 10 days in the Kingdom, adding that if the pairing with Samui works well for nearby communities such as Koh Tao and Koh Phangan, it could be extended to places like Pattaya, using U-tapao airport, and Chiang Mai.
The minister is ambitious with his figures, saying Thailand aims to welcome a further 6.4 million tourists in the last quarter of the year, once the sandbox model is extended to Krabi, Samui, Pattaya, Phang Nga and Chiang Mai. However, he says Bangkok must also be included.
“The six tourism provinces in the planned sandbox plus Bangkok generate 80% of tourism revenue. Bangkok should be the next destination added, with a goal to administer 20 million doses by September to ensure a safe re-opening for both tourists and local communities.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
