Health Ministry looks into fake vaccine certificates after social media post goes viral

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is looking into fake vaccine certification sales after a post advertising bogus certifications went viral on Facebook. A photo of what looks like a vaccine certificate issued by the Thai government with a caption saying “Get a vaccine certificate from us. No need to waste your time getting vaccinated.”

Get a vaccine certificate from us. No need to waste your time getting vaccinated. Some suffer from fever for months. Some die from it. Some just want it for purpose. So, get it from us 100% genuine.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says buying a fake vaccine certificate is “definitely not worth it.” An official document includes a QR code that links to a government website with vaccination records. Anutin added that those involved in the scam will face criminal charges.

