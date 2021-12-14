Connect with us
"The Game Changer" (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand

Health Ministry looks into fake vaccine certificates after social media post goes viral

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is looking into fake vaccine certification sales after a post advertising bogus certifications went viral on Facebook. A photo of what looks like a vaccine certificate issued by the Thai government with a caption saying “Get a vaccine certificate from us. No need to waste your time getting vaccinated.”

Get a vaccine certificate from us. No need to waste your time getting vaccinated. Some suffer from fever for months. Some die from it. Some just want it for purpose. So, get it from us 100% genuine.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says buying a fake vaccine certificate is “definitely not worth it.” An official document includes a QR code that links to a government website with vaccination records. Anutin added that those involved in the scam will face criminal charges.

SOURCES: หมอแล็บแพนด้า | Siamrath

 

Pi_Tim
Pi_Tim
2021-12-14 17:54
The QR code is just an URL, redirecting to the Ministry of Health page, with the details (name, ID/passport) of the person. When presenting the certificate, one should also present an ID, to compare the data / name.
