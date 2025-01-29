Intoxicated driver crashes into Chon Buri restaurant, causes damage

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 51 year old driver crashed an off-road Toyota pickup into a power pole before colliding with a roadside restaurant in Si Racha district, Chon Buri province. The incident occurred around 12.30am today, January 29, near the entrance to Wat Khao Din Wanaram in Nong Kham subdistrict, resulting in significant damage to the restaurant and its property.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nopadon Wandi of Nong Kham Police Station was informed of the accident, which resulted in damage to a restaurant named Ban Tua Note and its snooker table. The white Toyota pickup, bearing the license plate จง-988 Chon Buri, struck the high-voltage power pole with such force that it was uprooted before ploughing into the restaurant.

Advertisements

The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage, and its axle was broken. The driver, Santi, who was found to be intoxicated, suffered head injuries, facial cuts from broken glass, and bruising.

Rescue workers from Si Racha’s Peaw Yeang Tai Foundation promptly transported him to Phyathai Hospital in Si Racha for medical treatment, reported KhaoSod.

Police coordinated with the electricity authority to cut the power at the scene to ensure safety. Initially, charges of reckless driving causing property damage were brought against the driver.

Following his recovery, the police plan to interview him further and address compensation matters with both the electricity authority and the restaurant for the damages incurred.

Advertisements

Movendi International reports that drunk driving in Thailand has reached alarming levels, with DUI cases becoming increasingly widespread. Although laws exist to curb the issue, weak enforcement allows many offenders to escape punishment or receive lenient sentences.

During the 2022 Songkran festival, Thailand’s New Year celebrations, police charged 7,141 people with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Songkran is traditionally observed on April 13, with festivities often extending until April 15.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that alcohol consumption is responsible for 26% of road fatalities in Thailand.