Road tragedy: Section of Luang Paeng Road collapses killing 2, injuring 17 in Bangkok (video)

An under-construction section of Luang Paeng Road yesterday collapsed tragically killing two people and injuring 17 more in the Latkrabang district of Bangkok.

The collapsed section of the road formed a part of the On Nut-Latkrabang Flyover, a structure spanning approximately 3.5 kilometres from On Nut-Latkrabang Road to Luang Paeng Road. The accident occurred in the evening at around 6pm on July 10, after construction work for the day had concluded. The collapse transpired when both the grinder and main pillars, positioned about 20 metres above the road, crumbled onto vehicles and pedestrians passing underneath.

Distressing footage of the incident captured by witnesses showcased the structure giving way, accompanied by screams as people nearby desperately tried to flee the area. Among the casualties were Arun Sangkarak, a 24 year old project engineer, and Chatchai Prasert, a construction worker. They tragically lost their lives in the accident. Additionally, a report by Than Settakij indicated that 17 other individuals suffered injuries. However, the rescue team and authorities suspect that there may still be victims trapped beneath the wreckage.

Last night, Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sittipunt visited the site and explained that the rescue team was unable to search for victims due to the risk of further collapse. The compromised section of the structure posed a danger to the remaining portions, making it unsafe for the rescuers.

Governor Chatchart announced that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Public Work Department, along with the construction companies and engineers involved, would conduct an investigation into the damage and assess the safety level before proceeding with the next course of action.

The 57 year old governor stressed that the relevant departments must take accountability for the incident. He said…

“This incident should never have happened. I must closely and diligently monitor other projects. The safety of residents must be our top priority. There must be someone held responsible for this case. It is not simply an accident.”

To remove the damaged structure from the road, large machines weighing over 30 to 40 tonnes will be employed. This process is estimated to take approximately three to four days, during which some roads will be temporarily closed to ensure the safety of motorists and facilitate the authorities’ work.

The construction of the On Nut-Latkrabang Flyover, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and fostering the growth of communities and businesses near Suvarnabhumi International Airport, was allocated a budget of over 1.66 billion baht.

The project was awarded to Tharawan Construction and Npha Construction Company for bidding and operation. Construction started on February 23, 2021, with an expected completion date of August 11 this year. However, due to delays, the work schedule was extended until December of the following year. Failure to meet this extended deadline would result in a daily fine of 4.1 million baht imposed on the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

In Parliament, Sujarit Pongsingwittaya, a member of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council from the Pheu Thai Party, raised concerns about the construction project. Sujarit urged Governor Chatchart to address the issues caused by the construction delays, which had resulted in severe traffic problems and increased the risk of accidents for residents in the area.

In response to Sujarit’s concerns, Witsanu Subsomboon, Deputy Governor of the BMA, explained that the construction method had been modified.

Instead of on-site construction, a precast box segment approach was adopted, wherein each part of the flyover was manufactured off-site and then transported for installation. Although this change was expected to expedite the project, the unfortunate collapse occurred, instilling fear among many.

