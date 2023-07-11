Ancient ‘Mother Takhian’ tree brings fortune and hope to struggling Thais

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

At the serene beach of Lamplaimat reservoir in Sueng Sang, Nakhon Ratchasima, stands a revered ancient tree known as the “Mother Takhian.” Embraced by locals as a deity believed to bring good fortune, this majestic tree has become a symbol of hope for the business-minded and those yearning for better prospects.

As the Thai economy grapples with challenges, residents firmly assert that paying respects to the sacred tree can lead to a significant turnaround in one’s luck.

Today, more than 20 residents joined at the site to worship the antique tree, believed to be not less than 100 years old, at the sunrise-watching beach in Ban Ratsadon, Singha Nakhon district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The massive tree, approximately 10 metres long and large enough for four adults to encompass its trunk, is addressed as “Mother Takhian Jundara” by villagers, KhaoSod reported.

A 47 year old vendor, Sukanya, said that her business encountered commercial challenges during the economic downturn. To alleviate her stress, she began spending time at this beach. During one such visit, she noticed the Mother Takhian shrine and wished silently for business success and prosperity.

This was a spontaneous, candid expression which, to her surprise, began to bear fruit when she dreamt of Mother Takhian blessing her. Following the dream, her business started burgeoning and she returned to the tree to present nine offerings as a gesture of gratitude.

Meanwhile, a 70 year old boat operator, Ta Paew, who works nearby, came across the tree when he was unwell, looking for shelter from harsh conditions.

Ta Paew had a similar dream where Mother Takhian expressed a desire to relocate to his side of the reservoir. Adhering to his vision, he moved the tree to its current location. While Ta Paew himself never asked for fortunes, he wished for good health. He also shared that numerous tourists visiting this site have made wishes, and it seems that their wishes are typically answered.