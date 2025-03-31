Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee48 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
99 1 minute read
Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Industry Minister Ekanat Prompan visited the site of the Office of the Auditor General building collapse, which was caused by an earthquake on January 28. Approximately 50 people are still trapped under the debris.

A committee has been established to investigate the cause of the collapse, with a deadline of seven days for their findings. The Thai Industrial Standards Institute is examining structural components for compliance with standards.

Anutin stated that rescue operations are ongoing to locate survivors and casualties. Medical teams are stationed at the site to assess the situation and plan assistance.

Due to the large structures trapping people, machinery cannot be fully utilised yet, but there is hope for finding survivors. Air vents have been identified to supply air to those trapped, but large structural obstructions pose significant challenges to the rescue efforts.

Related Articles

Engineers are assessing structural breaches to ensure the safety of both trapped people and rescue teams. Heavy machinery, including cranes weighing 500 and 600 tonnes, has been brought in to gradually lift heavy beams, reducing the risk of further collapses.

International rescue and expert teams are assisting, and tools are being used to detect vital signs, although the signals are weak due to the prolonged entrapment.

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Daily News

As of today, March 31, the rescue mission will mark 72 hours since the incident, prompting a 24-hour expert-led evaluation and adaptation of equipment. Anutin noted that approximately 50 people are presumed trapped under the rubble.

The mission is challenging and significant, comparable to the Tham Luang cave rescue. A committee comprising engineering and academic experts will focus on whether construction materials met standard specifications.

The Industrial Standards Institute has collected samples for testing. Anutin speculated that the building might have construction issues, as Bangkok has over 10,000 buildings, some 30 to 50 years old, which have not experienced similar problems, reported KhaoSod.

He emphasised that Thailand generally adheres to high construction standards, and this incident should not be compared to other buildings.

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos

5 minutes ago
Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue Business News

Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue

17 minutes ago
Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens Bangkok News

Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

30 minutes ago
Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures Thailand News

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

38 minutes ago
A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha Featured hotels

A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha

38 minutes ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

48 minutes ago
Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya

58 minutes ago
Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm Bangkok News

Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

1 hour ago
Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake Thailand News

Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

20 hours ago
Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding Phuket News

Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding

20 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing Bangkok News

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

21 hours ago
Family demands answers after woman&#8217;s fatal fall during earthquake Bangkok News

Family demands answers after woman’s fatal fall during earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake Thailand News

Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners Bangkok News

Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

24 hours ago
Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized Crime News

Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized

24 hours ago
Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory Crime News

Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory

24 hours ago
Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident Road deaths

Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident

1 day ago
Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake Bangkok News

Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake

1 day ago
Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon Thailand News

Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon

1 day ago
Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video) Thailand News

Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video)

1 day ago
Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces

1 day ago
Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster Bangkok News

Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

2 days ago
Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption Bangkok News

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

2 days ago
Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake Thailand News

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee48 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
99 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

30 minutes ago
Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

38 minutes ago
Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

1 hour ago
Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

20 hours ago