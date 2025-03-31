Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Industry Minister Ekanat Prompan visited the site of the Office of the Auditor General building collapse, which was caused by an earthquake on January 28. Approximately 50 people are still trapped under the debris.

A committee has been established to investigate the cause of the collapse, with a deadline of seven days for their findings. The Thai Industrial Standards Institute is examining structural components for compliance with standards.

Anutin stated that rescue operations are ongoing to locate survivors and casualties. Medical teams are stationed at the site to assess the situation and plan assistance.

Due to the large structures trapping people, machinery cannot be fully utilised yet, but there is hope for finding survivors. Air vents have been identified to supply air to those trapped, but large structural obstructions pose significant challenges to the rescue efforts.

Engineers are assessing structural breaches to ensure the safety of both trapped people and rescue teams. Heavy machinery, including cranes weighing 500 and 600 tonnes, has been brought in to gradually lift heavy beams, reducing the risk of further collapses.

International rescue and expert teams are assisting, and tools are being used to detect vital signs, although the signals are weak due to the prolonged entrapment.

As of today, March 31, the rescue mission will mark 72 hours since the incident, prompting a 24-hour expert-led evaluation and adaptation of equipment. Anutin noted that approximately 50 people are presumed trapped under the rubble.

The mission is challenging and significant, comparable to the Tham Luang cave rescue. A committee comprising engineering and academic experts will focus on whether construction materials met standard specifications.

The Industrial Standards Institute has collected samples for testing. Anutin speculated that the building might have construction issues, as Bangkok has over 10,000 buildings, some 30 to 50 years old, which have not experienced similar problems, reported KhaoSod.

He emphasised that Thailand generally adheres to high construction standards, and this incident should not be compared to other buildings.