Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya

Police responded to an early morning call yesterday regarding a domestic disturbance involving a Canadian man at a residence in Pattaya. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 47 year old man called James unconscious on the floor.

James was discovered yesterday, March 30, with bruises on his body, indicating a violent altercation had taken place. Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation administered first aid and CPR before rushing him to the hospital.

Inside the home, police encountered 39 year old Atcharaphan, James’ Thai wife, who appeared distressed and struggled to provide a clear account of the incident. The home displayed signs of a struggle, with broken household items such as a shattered plant pot and scattered dishes.

A friend of Atcharaphan informed police that the couple had been engaged in an argument.

Pattaya News reported that during the altercation, James allegedly pushed Atcharaphan, causing her to fall and break a plant pot. He reportedly picked up a plate and threw it before suddenly collapsing and losing consciousness.

Police investigations revealed that the home’s security cameras had been unplugged, leaving the incident without any recorded footage. The Canadian man remains in critical condition under medical care, while police intend to summon Atcharaphan for further questioning to ascertain the details of the event.

In similar news, a drunken and jealous husband in Bo Rai, Trat, provoked his wife into a violent response, resulting in her kicking him in the neck and rendering him unconscious. The incident occurred at their home on March 17.

The husband was hospitalised following the altercation, but medical examinations confirmed that he sustained only minor head wounds and no brain damage. The incident stemmed from the husband’s intoxicated and irrational jealousy.

In other related news, a Pattaya waitress claims she was brutally beaten by coworkers in a shocking street attack, then abandoned by police. The victim submitted video footage to the media, accusing police of dragging their feet in investigating a violent assault that left her and two colleagues hospitalised.