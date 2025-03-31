Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner57 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
135 1 minute read
Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya
Photo via Pattaya News

Police responded to an early morning call yesterday regarding a domestic disturbance involving a Canadian man at a residence in Pattaya. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 47 year old man called James unconscious on the floor.

James was discovered yesterday, March 30, with bruises on his body, indicating a violent altercation had taken place. Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation administered first aid and CPR before rushing him to the hospital.

Inside the home, police encountered 39 year old Atcharaphan, James’ Thai wife, who appeared distressed and struggled to provide a clear account of the incident. The home displayed signs of a struggle, with broken household items such as a shattered plant pot and scattered dishes.

A friend of Atcharaphan informed police that the couple had been engaged in an argument.

Related Articles

Pattaya News reported that during the altercation, James allegedly pushed Atcharaphan, causing her to fall and break a plant pot. He reportedly picked up a plate and threw it before suddenly collapsing and losing consciousness.

Police investigations revealed that the home’s security cameras had been unplugged, leaving the incident without any recorded footage. The Canadian man remains in critical condition under medical care, while police intend to summon Atcharaphan for further questioning to ascertain the details of the event.

Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

In similar news, a drunken and jealous husband in Bo Rai, Trat, provoked his wife into a violent response, resulting in her kicking him in the neck and rendering him unconscious. The incident occurred at their home on March 17.

The husband was hospitalised following the altercation, but medical examinations confirmed that he sustained only minor head wounds and no brain damage. The incident stemmed from the husband’s intoxicated and irrational jealousy.

In other related news, a Pattaya waitress claims she was brutally beaten by coworkers in a shocking street attack, then abandoned by police. The victim submitted video footage to the media, accusing police of dragging their feet in investigating a violent assault that left her and two colleagues hospitalised.

Latest Thailand News
Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos Thailand Weather Updates

Storm warning: Thailand braces for wild weather chaos

3 minutes ago
Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue Business News

Thai Board of Trade caught in tariff crossfire over Uyghur issue

16 minutes ago
Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens Bangkok News

Bangkok updates earthquake impact, Din Daeng expressway reopens

29 minutes ago
Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures Thailand News

Eight Thai state banks offer earthquake relief measures

37 minutes ago
A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha Featured hotels

A gourmet escape by the sea: Steak and sunset cocktails at Novotel Marina Sriracha

37 minutes ago
Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges Bangkok News

Bangkok building collapse rescue mission continues amid structural challenges

47 minutes ago
Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya Pattaya News

Canadian man found unconscious after domestic dispute in Pattaya

57 minutes ago
Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm Bangkok News

Thai minister demands building collapse answers from Chinese firm

1 hour ago
Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake Thailand News

Thai military aids Myanmar after deadly 7.7-magnitude quake

20 hours ago
Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding Phuket News

Phuket boosts motorbike safety with 4 million baht funding

20 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing Bangkok News

Myanmar earthquake affects Bangkok, 17 dead, 83 missing

21 hours ago
Family demands answers after woman&#8217;s fatal fall during earthquake Bangkok News

Family demands answers after woman’s fatal fall during earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake Thailand News

Thai Airways offers free date changes after Thailand earthquake

23 hours ago
Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners Bangkok News

Thai restaurants waive charges for earthquake-affected diners

24 hours ago
Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized Crime News

Earthquake chaos exploited for drug trade, 2.5m pills seized

24 hours ago
Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory Crime News

Debt dispute leads to fatal shooting at Samut Prakan factory

24 hours ago
Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident Road deaths

Traffic police officer dies in Phetchabun truck accident

1 day ago
Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi Crime News

Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake Bangkok News

Bangkok sees surge in building crack reports post-earthquake

1 day ago
Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon Thailand News

Detained Thai crew return home after Myanmar pardon

1 day ago
Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video) Thailand News

Bangkok hospital evacuates patients after Myanmar earthquake tremors (video)

1 day ago
Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Heavy rain to lash Bangkok and 46 other provinces

1 day ago
Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster Bangkok News

Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

2 days ago
Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption Bangkok News

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

2 days ago
Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake Thailand News

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner57 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, March 31, 2025
135 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi

Eleven arrested for illegal gold mining in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake

Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake

2 days ago
Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake

Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake

2 days ago
Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic

Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic

2 days ago