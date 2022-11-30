Bangkok
Bangkok BTS Skytrain fares to increase next year
Global inflation is rising and so is the cost of a ticket on Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain. The BTS Skytrain will get a little bit pricier on January 1, 2023, according to an announcement made by the Bangkok Transit System Corporation (BTSC) today.
Fares on the Sukhumvit (Mo Chit – On Nut) and Silom (National Stadium – Saphan Taksin) lines will rise by 1 to 3 baht.
The minimum fare for a one-station journey will rise from 16 to 17 baht. The maximum fare for a journey spanning eight stations or more will rise from 44 to 47 baht.
The price of a one-day pass will increase from 140 baht to 150 baht.
The Skytrain opened its doors 23 years ago. In that time, the fares have only ever increased three times. The last price hike came five years ago in 2017 when fares increased from 15-42 baht to 16-44 baht.
The BTSC cited global inflation, rising electricity costs, and rising minimum wages as the grounds for the latest hike in fares. However, the fares are still lower than the ceiling price outlined in the concession contract.
Senior citizen Rabbit Card holders will still receive discounts based on the old fares.
Some of the BTS Skytrain’s lines are managed by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and will not be affected. Namely, On Nut – Kheha, Mo Chit to Khu Khot, and Wongwian Yai to Bang Wa.
The BTS Skytrain made headlines yesterday when a Thai man condemned a foreigner for not wearing a mask on the train.
Contrary to the angry Thai man’s beliefs, it is not a requirement to wear a face mask on the BTS Skytrain. The BTS does however recommend the use of face masks while using the service and in the station.
Earlier this year, the BTS Skytrain urged passengers not to sit with their legs crossed in rush hour to not annoy people.
Partial to a controversial announcement, the BTS Skytrain posted a hilarious graphic of a passenger’s butt clenching a pole on the train. The post was meant to advise passengers to hold the poles with their hands instead of lean on them, apparently.
