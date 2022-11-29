Connect with us

Thailand

Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS

Published

 on 

Photo via Twitter @kinnifers
Thaiger deals

An angry Thai man, claiming to be a police officer, gave a foreign man a mouthful of abuse for not wearing a mask on the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. The irate man blamed the unflustered foreigner for bringing Covid-19 into the country.

The angry exchange was recorded and uploaded to the Twitter account @kinnifers. The video was recorded by a mask-wearing friend of the maskless foreigner.

In the video, the angry Thai man said…

“I’m an officer, see (unzipping his jacket to show the reflective vest with a Royal Thai police symbol). Are people from your country like this? Thai people all wear face masks, but you don’t. What does it mean to do this? Filming this, my friend, you. You can’t just say sorry, sorry. You did not follow the rules. You spread Covid throughout my country. You have to think about it. Everybody wears it. Only you don’t. I will get the staff to remove you. Check out!”

Although the Thai man claimed to be a policeman his behaviour, and not knowing the mask-wearing rules, suggest he was probably a traffic officer or traffic police volunteer.

The @kinnifers Twitter account was quickly set to private after being bombarded by comments from netizens.

After the story went viral, the official BTS account re-announced their statement about the wearing of face masks on trains.

BTS announced…

“Passengers are reminded that although the wearing of masks has been relaxed for outdoor public areas, BTS SkyTrain still requests your cooperation to wear a mask while using the system, as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health.”

The opinions of netizens from both Thai and the international community were split. Some agreed with the Thai man that foreigners should follow the social norms of the country and respect their hosts.

Some said that wearing masks was not a law or a mandate anymore in Thailand. The BTS Skytrain just asked for coordination and urged passengers to wear masks, but no law enforcement stated.

One Thai Twitter user attached the latest update on the coronavirus situation in Thailand to the thread. According to the update, 4,914 people have been infected with Covid in the past seven days, with 74 deaths.

The Thai authorities also urged residents to get another booster dose because the cold weather helps the disease to spread more quickly.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World3 mins ago

Iran threatens footballers’ families with prison and torture, security source says
Thailand15 mins ago

Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS
Thailand52 mins ago

Thai man commits suicide due to mass govt corruption
Sponsored8 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Crime2 hours ago

Pattaya loan sharks allegedly abduct and assault young woman
Property News2 hours ago

Nana Overview Guide in 2023
Tourism3 hours ago

Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Hapless Bangkok gold thief gets caught at a bus stop
Lifestyle4 hours ago

Stop and smell the tulips at Floral Fair 2022 in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
World5 hours ago

Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupts for the first time in 40 years
Tourism6 hours ago

Thailand tourism may see a decline next year
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai govt to crackdown on cybercrime & handout free laptops to poor kids
Drugs6 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of meth pills seized in Songkhla
Travel6 hours ago

Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Drugs7 hours ago

Raid finds all monks on drugs in Phetchabun temple
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending