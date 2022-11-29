Thailand
Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS
An angry Thai man, claiming to be a police officer, gave a foreign man a mouthful of abuse for not wearing a mask on the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. The irate man blamed the unflustered foreigner for bringing Covid-19 into the country.
The angry exchange was recorded and uploaded to the Twitter account @kinnifers. The video was recorded by a mask-wearing friend of the maskless foreigner.
In the video, the angry Thai man said…
“I’m an officer, see (unzipping his jacket to show the reflective vest with a Royal Thai police symbol). Are people from your country like this? Thai people all wear face masks, but you don’t. What does it mean to do this? Filming this, my friend, you. You can’t just say sorry, sorry. You did not follow the rules. You spread Covid throughout my country. You have to think about it. Everybody wears it. Only you don’t. I will get the staff to remove you. Check out!”
Although the Thai man claimed to be a policeman his behaviour, and not knowing the mask-wearing rules, suggest he was probably a traffic officer or traffic police volunteer.
The @kinnifers Twitter account was quickly set to private after being bombarded by comments from netizens.
After the story went viral, the official BTS account re-announced their statement about the wearing of face masks on trains.
BTS announced…
“Passengers are reminded that although the wearing of masks has been relaxed for outdoor public areas, BTS SkyTrain still requests your cooperation to wear a mask while using the system, as recommended by the Ministry of Public Health.”
The opinions of netizens from both Thai and the international community were split. Some agreed with the Thai man that foreigners should follow the social norms of the country and respect their hosts.
Some said that wearing masks was not a law or a mandate anymore in Thailand. The BTS Skytrain just asked for coordination and urged passengers to wear masks, but no law enforcement stated.
One Thai Twitter user attached the latest update on the coronavirus situation in Thailand to the thread. According to the update, 4,914 people have been infected with Covid in the past seven days, with 74 deaths.
The Thai authorities also urged residents to get another booster dose because the cold weather helps the disease to spread more quickly.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Iran threatens footballers’ families with prison and torture, security source says
Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS
Thai man commits suicide due to mass govt corruption
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Pattaya loan sharks allegedly abduct and assault young woman
Nana Overview Guide in 2023
Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
Hapless Bangkok gold thief gets caught at a bus stop
Stop and smell the tulips at Floral Fair 2022 in Bangkok
Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupts for the first time in 40 years
Thailand tourism may see a decline next year
Thai govt to crackdown on cybercrime & handout free laptops to poor kids
Hundreds of thousands of meth pills seized in Songkhla
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Raid finds all monks on drugs in Phetchabun temple
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Skin disorders commonly found in Thailand
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Thailand and Cambodian officials agree to remove mines in border areas
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Thai wife leaves husband and runs off with lover & 6mil lottery prize | GMT ON TOUR
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
District in northeast Thailand organising two-month long “Christmas Festival”
Dead body of unidentified transwoman found in canal near Bangkok
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides8 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime4 days ago
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
-
Politics1 day ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
-
Drugs2 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Southeast Asia1 day ago
North Korea aims to be world’s top nuclear power after missile test