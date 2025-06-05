Man kills aunt after meth-fuelled dispute over money in Thailand

A tragic incident occurred when a 28 year old man, Anupong, reportedly under the influence of meth, strangled his aunt, 47 year old Napathon, after she refused to give him money.

The crime took place in a two-storey house in a housing estate in Mueang Nakhon Pathom district yesterday, June 4, with relatives expressing their sorrow over the event.

The police were alerted by Veeraluk Khuanchom, a police lieutenant at Pho Kaew Police Station, who reported finding the deceased in the house. Anupong was discovered lying on a sofa on the ground floor, with bloodstains found on the floors and a black electrical wire hanging from the second-floor balcony.

More bloodstains were observed in the bathroom, along with an iron and its broken parts. The evidence was documented with photographs.

Napathon’s body was found in her bedroom with a shirt wrapped around her neck. The forensic team and a doctor from Sam Phran Hospital examined the scene.

The examination revealed strangulation marks on her neck, indicating the use of a wire. Anupong, when questioned, gave inconsistent statements and was found to have injuries on his head resembling those from a struggle, as well as a bitten tongue.

Relatives arrived at the scene, with Porn, Napathon’s sister, stating that she had received a LINE message from the deceased around 12.39am warning that Anupong intended to kill her. Unable to enter the house at night, another relative, Lampan, checked on the residence the next morning, discovering Anupong downstairs and Napathon deceased upstairs.

Porn recounted that Anupong had arrived in Nakhon Pathom with claims of seeking employment and intended to stay temporarily, having previously battled drug addiction.

Police Colonel Julaphon Meechamnarn of Pho Kaew Police Station noted that CCTV checks confirmed only two people were present in the house at the time of the incident. Anupong later confessed to the murder, stating he was hallucinating after consuming methamphetamine.

He attempted to obtain money from his aunt, and when she refused, a struggle ensued. Anupong admitted to striking her with a hard object, binding her with an iron cord, and covering her with a cloth once she fell.

Anupong was taken to Sam Phran Hospital, where drug tests returned positive results. A medical examination revealed a fractured skull, necessitating hospital treatment under close police supervision, and he has been charged with intentional murder, reported KhaoSod.