Bangkok
Ari around invites Ari people to share good deeds through the app.
Ari is the name of a neighborhood located in Phayathai District. When talking about Ari, whether Thai or foreigners, they will be familiar with the term “BTS Ari”, right?
That’s right, you can travel to the Ari area by BTS, public transport, or private car. Ari is the area between Sanam Pao and Saphan Khwai. which is considered an economic district in the heart of the city that has it all, whether it is a restaurant, an activity place, shopping malls, hotels, attractions, or even residences in Ari, which in the past 70 years, the Ari area was still a field.
Now take a look at the present. How far has it developed? The Ari area has alleys that go through both Saphan Kwai and Sanam Pao. The urban planning of the Ari area is one of the factors that contribute to the business and economic district of Bangkok, which makes more people move to live in the Ari area. Thus, the Ari area is now full of large houses of the old family.
Everyone might be starting to wonder what I’ve been talking about in Ari all the time. What am I going to bring everyone to know? Yes, everyone may have seen from the title that it is an application called”Ari Around”.
The goal of AriAround is to help empower people in the Ari community to improve their quality of life. People in Ari can create a pleasant environment for the Ari area through the application “Ari Around,” which is a medium that helps people in the community to communicate or connect with each other through various online and offline activities, including including the story of the Ari area in terms of history and news, in order to present the value of Ari in every aspect for everyone.+
Our team started with the application design along with the use of the ARI Coin (ARIC.) platform to create a tangible exchange in order to extend to direct communication within the community and join in building a pleasant community in both the real world and the virtual world.
Creating community interactions that meet the needs of everyone with the utmost aim of creating the ideal community is the point of this campaign.
The beginning of the AriAround project was initiated by the new generation of Ari people, who wanted to initiate a project for the Ari area. It started with Khun Nim, Khun Aru, and Khun Tui-Tidarat Thaiyanon, when Khun Nim wanted to create a record of history and anecdotes in the Ari area by the journal method. To spread awareness to both people who live in Ari and tourists who are interested in knowing what kind of area Ari is and how it is going to grow in what way? Khun Aru is interested in social and environmental dimensions. Khun Tui is in charge of designing the visuals. All three of them have teamed up for this project and have continued by inviting a group of neighbor friends in Ari and coming together to develop AriAround, such as Khun Mai with knowledge of history; Khun Pim Pirom, UI/UX designer in charge of experience; and Khun Jeng-Tareerat Laohapornsawan as a representative of Sathupradit people who look at Ari and how they need to change and develop. Come together as 6 AriAround residents with a common goal of devising ways to connect and create a sustainable neighborhood with all groups of people living in the neighborhood. covering issues of quality of life, relationships, and the sustainability of the world.
To illustrate the campaign, we will give an example of The Ari EcoWalk. The Ari EcoWalk is an activity that helps to improve the ecology and environment in the area of Ari. The Ari Eco Walk will host this event every 3rd Sunday of the month through AriAround, a platform that brings together people who are ready to develop the city and the neighborhood of Ari for the better in both urban and natural dimensions. If the users are interested in participating in exploring the natural areas in this city, they can be able to track event dates and details on AriAround’s Facebook page.
The people in Thailand who live in Bangkok will get better job opportunities. Because Bangkok is the center of the economy, with a working lifestyle that is mostly hustle and bustle. Therefore, this point is causing many problems, such as overpopulation, pollution, overconsumption, and reduced overall wellness as well.
In addition, people who live in urban areas have lifestyles that prefer living individually and prioritize money as if everything is business. So it causes excessive consumption. Business competition in urban societies often focuses on profits rather than social impacts. These behaviors have widespread impacts on the environment and ecosystems that may not be able to recover in the future. This is another factor that contributes to “AriAround.”
Everyone can download this application via IOS and Android, which will receive 300.00 AriCoin per user for downloading and registering for the application. Users can do various activities to earn more AriCoin, whether it’s exchanging water bottles, cans, books, etc in the AriAround coin receiving zone, which in the application will be available to everyone to see at the bottom left corner of the platform, and then click on the function of receiving coins. However, everyone may still have doubts as to what AriCoin could be used for, so the platform will have the function of using coins as well. Moreover, everyone can also be aware of the activities or events that take place in the Ari area as well. The platform will specify content, knowledge, stories, and anecdotes, both historical and current, including activities that will or are taking place in the Ari area.
For all of you who have read this far, We would like to say that this is just the first article that we talk about the area of Ari, and from now on in the future, or every week, everyone can come and see more articles that we are going to present in the Ari area. The collaboration project of students from the College of Social Communication Innovation of Srinakharinwirot University, ThaigerNews and AriAround, whether it’s knowledge articles with history of the Ari area, restaurants, attractions, places to do activities, or places that are interesting in the Ari area, for everyone to know, we hope that these articles will be useful and be an option for everyone to follow up on the Ari area.
