Thailand

Thailand’s 5 national parks raise entry fees for foreigners by 100%

Published

 on 

Photo by Evan Krause on Unsplash

Thailand’s five national parks announced new entry fees to their attractions and they’re stinging foreigners in the pocket, increasing entrance costs by 100%. Entry fees for Thai people remain the same.

The Department of National Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Facebook page posted a two-page document about the new entry fees last Friday, September 30.

  1. Khao Yai National Park in the central province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Saraburi, and Nakhon Nayok
    Adult: 400 baht
    Children: 200 baht
  2. Khao Laem Ya – Mu Koh Samet National Park in the eastern province of Rayong
    (including Koh Talu, Koh Kudee, Koh Kham – Koh Kruai)
    Adult: 300 baht
    Children: 150 baht
  3. Mu Koh Ang Thong National Marine Park in the southern province of Surat Thani
    (including Koh Wua Ta Lab and Koh Mae Koh)
    Adult: 300 baht
    Children: 150 baht
  4. Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in the southern province of Krabi
    (including Koh Phi Phi Don, Koh Phi Phi Lay, and Koh Mai Phai)
    Adult: 400 baht
    Children: 200 baht
  5. Mu Koh Lanta National Park in the southern province of Krabi
    (including Koh Rok, Koh Ngai, Koh Ha, and Koh Hin Daeng – Kong Hin Muang)
    Adult: 400 baht
    Children: 200 baht

*Monks, children under the age of three, and people with disabilities can enter for free

*Children are defined as people aged three to fourteen years old and standing less than 140 centimetres tall

Entry fees as of December 6 last year at the five national parks asked foreign adults to pay 200 baht while children had to pay 100 baht.

Entry fees for Thai visitors remain unchanged.

 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

