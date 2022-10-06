Thailand’s 5 national parks raise entry fees for foreigners by 100%

Thailand’s five national parks announced new entry fees to their attractions and they’re stinging foreigners in the pocket, increasing entrance costs by 100%. Entry fees for Thai people remain the same.

The Department of National Park, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Facebook page posted a two-page document about the new entry fees last Friday, September 30.

Khao Yai National Park in the central province of Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Saraburi, and Nakhon Nayok

Adult: 400 baht

Children: 200 baht Khao Laem Ya – Mu Koh Samet National Park in the eastern province of Rayong

(including Koh Talu, Koh Kudee, Koh Kham – Koh Kruai)

Adult: 300 baht

Children: 150 baht Mu Koh Ang Thong National Marine Park in the southern province of Surat Thani

(including Koh Wua Ta Lab and Koh Mae Koh)

Adult: 300 baht

Children: 150 baht Hat Nappharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in the southern province of Krabi

(including Koh Phi Phi Don, Koh Phi Phi Lay, and Koh Mai Phai)

Adult: 400 baht

Children: 200 baht Mu Koh Lanta National Park in the southern province of Krabi

(including Koh Rok, Koh Ngai, Koh Ha, and Koh Hin Daeng – Kong Hin Muang)

Adult: 400 baht

Children: 200 baht

*Monks, children under the age of three, and people with disabilities can enter for free

*Children are defined as people aged three to fourteen years old and standing less than 140 centimetres tall

Entry fees as of December 6 last year at the five national parks asked foreign adults to pay 200 baht while children had to pay 100 baht.

Entry fees for Thai visitors remain unchanged.

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!