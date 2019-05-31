40 year old HongKong citizen falls to his death from Bangkok condo | The Thaiger

Bangkok
40 year old HongKong citizen falls to his death from Bangkok condo
A Hong Kong citizen has died after falling from the fourth floor of the IVY Ratchada Condominium in Huai Kwang district, northern Bangkok.
The 40 year old, Jefryanto Bin, cracked his skull after he fell from the condo and landed in the building’s parking lot on Ratchadaphisek Soi 20, according to Sutthisan Police Station police. His body was sent for autopsy to Ramathibodi Hospital.
Witnesses say the man seemed to be stepping back when he fell from the condo.
Police report that the fall was likely an accident as preliminary inspection showed two persons had visited him at 5pm on Wednesday but had left before the incident happened. He was was alone in the condo when the incident occurred.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Five taken to hospital after tour bus air-con unit explodes in repair shop
PHOTOS: Daily News
Five people are now recovering in hospital after a tour bus air-conditioning compressor exploded at a repair shop in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok. A woman walking by was injured along with four workers at the yard. The explosion happened at the Rattanakosin 200 Years housing estate in Thanyaburi.
They were all hit by shrapnel as the unit exploded with a loud bang. Rescue teams ferried the injured to Pathumwech and Paolo Rangsit hospitals.
An investigation is underway.
SOURCE: TheVisa | Daily News
Bangkok
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is caught after over-charging three American tourists
PHOTOS: Tourist Police
A tuk-tuk driver, who charged three American tourists 1,500 baht for a trip in Bangkok, has apologised for his actions and admitted to over-charging them. He also faces a hefty fine.
Lt Gen Terapon Kuptanond, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau says, “tourist police had tracked down the accused driver after the JS100 Facebook page posted a story about the tuk-tuk driver collecting a fare of 500 baht each from three American tourists using his service from Nang Loeng intersection to Century Park Hotel, instead of a total of 500 baht as earlier agreed. The trip is less than 5 kilometres.
Driver Boonlert Chadsanam surrendered to police and confessed to the allegations. He also apologised to the three American tourists for his actions.
Somchai Ratchakaew, a senior official from the Land Transport Department, says the driver committed three offences — driving with a suspended licence, punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht, driving with an expired licence (another 2,000 baht fine) and collecting a fare exceeding the agreed rate (5,000 baht fine).
Authorities reduced the fines by half due to the driver’s confessions and apology.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
Bangkok’s famous, or infamous, ‘angry aunties’ (Thai PBS describes them as ‘female car vandals’) have had their day in court and have been handed out a suspended three month prison term by the Phra Khanong provincial court.
In February last year the 57 and 61 year old sisters got busy on a pick-up truck that was parked in front of their driveway, blocking their access. Enjoy the video HERE.
The court found the two women, Maneerat Saengpattharachote and Rattanachat Saengyoktrakarn, guilty of causing damage to other people’s property and also fined them 18,000 baht each.
But the sentence was commuted to 2 months and the fine was lowered to 12,000 baht each due to their “useful testimonies”, according to the Thai PBS report. The court acknowledged that the two women committed the offence out of frustration and stress and suspended the prison term.
The incident happened outside the Seri Villa housing estate in Prawet district, Bangkok. The two women started smashing up the pickup truck because it blocked their driveway preventing them taking a man to hospital.
Last year the pickup driver, Rochaneekorn Lertwassana, was fined 5,000 baht and sentenced to 15 days imprisonment, also suspended for one year, after she was found guilty of causing inconvenience to other people.
The two car vandals also won a court case against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Prawet district office when the Administrative Court ordered the demolition of five markets, which were illegally built in their area, causing traffic jams in their once peaceful community and shoppers often parked their cars, blocking their house gates.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
Harsher penalties for encroachers and illegal loggers in Thai forestry areas
Phuket light rail project blows out another two billion baht
Another week of negotiations and still no clear coalition emerges
Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi
Five taken to hospital after tour bus air-con unit explodes in repair shop
40 year old HongKong citizen falls to his death from Bangkok condo
Necklace and bag snatcher arrested in Hua Hin after train theft
Phuket’s media shuffles – the news leaders
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is caught after over-charging three American tourists
Thai PM takes flack from social media over his Animal Farm recommendation
Two Chinese motorcyclists injured after they collided with power pole in Rawai
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
Officials demolish 38 year old Kieat Tong Chai market in Bangkok
Thai PM’s book recommendation backfires
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
-
Hot News2 days ago
Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday.
-
Bangkok1 day ago
30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok
-
Phuket3 days ago
Chinese tourist injured as suspects snatch bag in Rawai, Phuket – VIDEO
-
Bangkok2 days ago
120 party-goers arrested in drugs raid on illegal pub
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Alzheimer’s patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can’t stay.
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Two arrested in Nakhon Sawan attempting to smuggle over 4 million meth pills