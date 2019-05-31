Five taken to hospital after tour bus air-con unit explodes in repair shop | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

Five taken to hospital after tour bus air-con unit explodes in repair shop

3 hours ago

Five taken to hospital after tour bus air-con unit explodes in repair shop

Five people are now recovering in hospital after a tour bus air-conditioning compressor exploded at a repair shop in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok.  A woman walking by was injured along with four workers at the yard. The explosion happened at the Rattanakosin 200 Years housing estate in Thanyaburi.

They were all hit by shrapnel as the unit exploded with a loud bang. Rescue teams ferried the injured to Pathumwech and Paolo Rangsit hospitals.

An investigation is underway.

SOURCE: TheVisaDaily News

Bangkok

40 year old HongKong citizen falls to his death from Bangkok condo

3 hours ago

May 31, 2019

40 year old HongKong citizen falls to his death from Bangkok condo

A Hong Kong citizen has died after falling from the fourth floor of the IVY Ratchada Condominium in Huai Kwang district, northern Bangkok.

The 40 year old, Jefryanto Bin, cracked his skull after he fell from the condo and landed in the building’s parking lot on Ratchadaphisek Soi 20, according to Sutthisan Police Station police. His body was sent for autopsy to Ramathibodi Hospital.

Witnesses say the man seemed to be stepping back when he fell from the condo.

Police report that the fall was likely an accident as preliminary inspection showed two persons had visited him at 5pm on Wednesday but had left before the incident happened. He was was alone in the condo when the incident occurred.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is caught after over-charging three American tourists

6 hours ago

May 31, 2019

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is caught after over-charging three American tourists

PHOTOS: Tourist Police

A tuk-tuk driver, who charged three American tourists 1,500 baht for a trip in Bangkok, has apologised for his actions and admitted to over-charging them. He also faces a hefty fine.

Lt Gen Terapon Kuptanond, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau says, “tourist police had tracked down the accused driver after the JS100 Facebook page posted a story about the tuk-tuk driver collecting a fare of 500 baht each from three American tourists using his service from Nang Loeng intersection to Century Park Hotel, instead of a total of 500 baht as earlier agreed. The trip is less than 5 kilometres.

Driver Boonlert Chadsanam surrendered to police and confessed to the allegations. He also apologised to the three American tourists for his actions.

Somchai Ratchakaew, a senior official from the Land Transport Department, says the driver committed three offences — driving with a suspended licence, punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht, driving with an expired licence (another 2,000 baht fine) and collecting a fare exceeding the agreed rate (5,000 baht fine).

Authorities reduced the fines by half due to the driver’s confessions and apology.

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is caught after over-charging three American tourists | News by The Thaiger Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is caught after over-charging three American tourists | News by The Thaiger

 

Bangkok

Bangkok's pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court

23 hours ago

May 30, 2019

Bangkok's pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court

Bangkok’s famous, or infamous, ‘angry aunties’ (Thai PBS describes them as ‘female car vandals’) have had their day in court and have been handed out a suspended three month prison term by the Phra Khanong provincial court.

In February last year the 57 and 61 year old sisters got busy on a pick-up truck that was parked in front of their driveway, blocking their access. Enjoy the video HERE.

The court found the two women, Maneerat Saengpattharachote and Rattanachat Saengyoktrakarn, guilty of causing damage to other people’s property and also fined them 18,000 baht each.

But the sentence was commuted to 2 months and the fine was lowered to 12,000 baht each due to their “useful testimonies”, according to the Thai PBS report. The court acknowledged that the two women committed the offence out of frustration and stress and suspended the prison term.

Bangkok's pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court | News by The Thaiger

The incident happened outside the Seri Villa housing estate in Prawet district, Bangkok. The two women started smashing up the pickup truck because it blocked their driveway preventing them taking a man to hospital.

Last year the pickup driver, Rochaneekorn Lertwassana, was fined 5,000 baht and sentenced to 15 days imprisonment, also suspended for one year, after she was found guilty of causing inconvenience to other people.

The two car vandals also won a court case against the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Prawet district office when the Administrative Court ordered the demolition of five markets, which were illegally built in their area, causing traffic jams in their once peaceful community and shoppers often parked their cars, blocking their house gates.

Bangkok's pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai PBS

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง47 mins ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป] | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 hours ago

ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง4 hours ago

รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล7 hours ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย] | The Thaiger
หนังใหม่1 day ago

ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า | The Thaiger
หนัง2 days ago

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 622 days ago

[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย3 days ago

จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2” | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 625 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”

