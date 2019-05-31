Necklace and bag snatcher arrested in Hua Hin after train theft | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Talk News Online

A 66 year old is in custody, again, after being arrested for stealing a gold necklace and handbag from a female traveller on a train. ThaiVisa reports that the victim was heading southbound on a train coming from Bangkok.

Police say Thadet Samran, from Phetchaburi, boarded the train and snatched the gold necklace and bag from the unsuspecting passenger. He then jumped from the train shortly after it left Hua Hin’s station. According to police, Thadet later sold the gold necklace for 18,000 baht at a nearby gold shop.

Police say Thadet has priors and has also served time for theft.

Police say he targets women travelling on trains, particularly elderly females wearing gold necklaces. Police suspect there are many more victims, and ThaiVisa urges those victims are urged to contact officers at Prachuap Khiri Khan Police Station.

SOURCES: ThaiVisa| Talk News Online





. Or .