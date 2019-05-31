Necklace and bag snatcher arrested in Hua Hin after train theft | The Thaiger

Hua Hin
Necklace and bag snatcher arrested in Hua Hin after train theft
PHOTO: Talk News Online
A 66 year old is in custody, again, after being arrested for stealing a gold necklace and handbag from a female traveller on a train. ThaiVisa reports that the victim was heading southbound on a train coming from Bangkok.
Police say Thadet Samran, from Phetchaburi, boarded the train and snatched the gold necklace and bag from the unsuspecting passenger. He then jumped from the train shortly after it left Hua Hin’s station. According to police, Thadet later sold the gold necklace for 18,000 baht at a nearby gold shop.
Police say Thadet has priors and has also served time for theft.
Police say he targets women travelling on trains, particularly elderly females wearing gold necklaces. Police suspect there are many more victims, and ThaiVisa urges those victims are urged to contact officers at Prachuap Khiri Khan Police Station.
SOURCES: ThaiVisa| Talk News Online
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Hua Hin.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations
Hua Hin and Chiang Mai are two of the best retirement destinations in Asia, according to the US News and World Report. Phuket and Bangkok, usually included in lists of Asian retirement locations, didn’t make it onto this list.
ThaiVisa reports that they were included in the site’s 10 best places to retire in Asia. The report considers the cost of living, weather and medical care.
“Chiang Mai has been luring expats from the west with its low cost of living, great weather, rich history and distinct culture.”
“Chiang Mai offers a mix of traditional Thailand alongside mega malls, multinational grocery and department stores and other trappings of 21st-century living”.
“The biggest advantage of retirement in Chiang Mai is the low cost of living and affordable health care.”
But whilst gushing about the many wonders of the northern capital the report did point out the most recent problems in the area.
“The biggest downside can be air pollution during the annual burning season, mid-February through to mid-April, when farmers burn their fields.”
For Hua Hin the report cited the “good year-round weather and a large foreign community.”
“A retiree can afford a high standard of living, including days on the city’s golf courses and regular dinners out at first-class restaurants, on a modest budget.”
“The standard of medical care is good, and you’re less than three hours from Bangkok, which boasts some of the region’s top hospitals.”
“Housing options include modern condos, beachfront homes and modern gated communities.”
“The big foreign community connects through reading clubs, festivals, cycling clubs, soccer leagues, wine tastings and darts tournaments”.
The rankings for the best places to retire in Asia, according to the US-based report, are…
• George Town, Malaysia
• Bali, Indonesia
• Da Nang, Vietnam
• Udagamandalam “Ooty”, India
• Chiang Mai, Thailand
• Kota Kinabalu, Malaysian Borneo
• Da Lat, Vietnam
• Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
• Hua Hin, Thailand
• Taipei, Taiwan
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Hua Hin
Register your hotel within 30 days – Hua Hin unlicensed premises warned
FILE PHOTO
170 illegal hotel and resort operators in Hua Hin have been warned to register and obtain Hotel licences within a month or they will face jail or a fine.
The Hua Hin district chief, Thanon Phanpipas, says the operators of unlicensed hotels and resorts must register within a month from May 16 or they would face a maximum jail term of one year and a maximum fine of 20,000 baht plus a daily maximum fine of 10,000 baht.
Thanon said he has been informed that owners of some 170 houses, pool villas and apartments have been using their premises to provide hotel services without seeking licences.
The district chief said the unregistered services could be substandard and may affect Hua Hin’s reputation as a tourist destination. It could also affect national security as the operators would not report foreigners staying at their places to immigration officials.
Authorities warn that people renting rooms by the day or the week or using room-sharing Apps could be liable to prosecution if found not to have the correct licenses or permission to run their operations.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
The ‘Fun Police’ crackdown on posting ‘lewd’ Songkran pics and video
The Thai police have become Thailand’s fun police today as they warn Songkran revellers against posting photos of scantily clad people, or ‘invitations’ to consume alcohol’… pretty much everything you see during the madness of Songkran festivities in the main tourist hot spots.
“No photos, video clips of live broadcasts of nudity, lewd acts or inviting consumption of alcohol should be published on Thai social media during Songkran.”
Such actions are illegal and punishable with a fine and/or a jail term, the police said yesterday.
Pol Colonel Siriwat Deepor, the deliverer of the fun-suppression warning and deputy commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, says that previous Songkran festivals often saw inappropriate photos of young women and ladyboys posted on Thai social media (no mention of inappropriate photos of men).
He urged revellers to mark the Thai traditional New Year with polite cultural activities and refrain from any risky behaviour that could lead to violations of the Computer Act and related laws.
Siriwat explained that if pictures or video clips of Songkran revellers wearing “sexually-provocative clothing” were posted online, those posting or sharing them could be charged with violating the Computer Act and subjected to a maximum five-year jail term and/or a maximum 100,000 baht fine.
Those captured by photographs or video clips could also be charged with performing a shameful act in public by indecently exposing themselves or committing other indecent acts under the Criminal Code’s Section 388, which carries a maximum fine of 500 baht.
But he went on… Social media posts inviting others to drink alcohol was also subject to a maximum one-year jail term and a maximum 500,000 baht fine.
Other indecent posts or live streaming deemed against society’s good morality and the law could also face legal action, Siriwat added.
Police said officers will be monitoring Thai social media closely during Songkran in order to speedily investigate potential violations and prevent other viewers, especially youngsters, from copying indecent behaviour.
SOURCE: The Nation
