3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup | The Thaiger

Bangkok

3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup
PHOTO: Wikimedia
Police have clashed with Thai and Burmese activists outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok yesterday. Activists from the We Volunteer (WeVo) group had gathered to protest against yesterday’s military coup in Myanmar, in which a number of government officials were arrested and are still being detained.

The protesters, who began assembling around 3.30pm, gave speeches in Thai and Burmese, opposing the coup. They were joined by pro-democracy leaders Parit Chiwarak, aka “Penguin”, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”). Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the Move Forward party was also present and called on the Thai government to take a lead role in restoring peace and democracy to the Burmese people.

Police ordered protesters to disperse around 4pm, accusing them of exceeding the agreed timeframe of 30 minutes and citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The request was ignored by activists, with riot police subsequently dispatched to the area around 5pm.

WeVo guards and others on the frontline at the embassy on Sathorn Road confronted the officers, with some throwing stones at the police, but they were forced back to the Chong Nonsri BTS station. The sound of an explosion, similar to a firecracker, was heard during the clashes, followed by plumes of smoke.

The protesters were cleared by 5.40pm, with police closing off the route between the Burmese Embassy and the Sathorn-Narathiwat Intersection. At least 3 people have been arrested, with 3 injured police officers taken to hospital for treatment.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News

    Stardust

    Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    USA,Europe,UN and the rest of the civilized world will take actions if they will solve it. Thailand will be monitored if they not have a stand against the criminal act of a coup. European Union, USA and the UN is already in contact with the Asean comunity and in line on this matter. So Thailand will stand alone against the world and the superpowers and will be a big looser and could be punished bad like Myanmar because there are agreements and charters to be a member of the UN. And they prepare already the Sanctions if it will be solved including against all countries who break the sanctions against the Myanmar Army. So who choose to be on the criminals side will end up like North Korea with no future!

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Bangkok

Alcohol sellers empty kegs of beer outside Health Ministry to protest Covid rules

Maya Taylor

Published

55 mins ago

on

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By

Alcohol sellers empty kegs of beer outside Health Ministry to protest Covid rules
PHOTO: Prachathai

Bar owners and breweries in Bangkok have come together to register their frustration at ongoing Covid-19 restrictions by emptying kegs of beer outside the Ministry of Health. Yesterday’s protest action comes a week after the coalition of alcohol sellers called on health officials to ease the rules that are having a severe impact on their livelihoods. In a protest they call, “Justice Poured Out”, representatives of bars and breweries emptied around 12 kegs of spoiled alcohol down the drain in front of Department of Disease Control offices.

Archirawas Wannasrisawas from the Craft Beer Association says the protest was to highlight the amount of beer going to waste as a result of the ongoing sales ban. He says over 300 venues and 5,000 individuals in the Bangkok metropolitan area have been impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and are currently losing around 150 million baht a month.

The group is proposing that officials allow bars to re-open and restaurants to serve alcohol, provided safety measures are in place, such as social distancing, no dancing, and no sharing of glasses. Alcohol representatives are also demanding additional reforms, such as the removal of the advertising ban and lifting the restrictions on hours of sale.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Bangkok

BTS gives city officials an ultimatum: Pay its debt or Skytrain’s Green Line will shut down

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 hour ago

on

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

By

BTS gives city officials an ultimatum: Pay its debt or Skytrain's Green Line will shut down
PHOTO: Wikimedia

The Bangkok Mass Transit System is giving city officials an ultimatum: Pay off its more than 30 billion baht debt or the Skytrain’s Green Line will shut down. They are giving the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration 60 days to get its finances in order.

The administration owes more than 9.6 billion baht in wages related to operating the Green Line, adding up since 2018, and more than 20 billion baht for the purchase of a train operating system.

In an effort to pay off its debts, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced last month that it would raise the maximum fare on the BTS Skytrain’s Green Line from 65 baht to 158 baht.

After backlash, city officials then lowered the fare ceiling to 104 baht to ease the burden on commuters during Covid-19 pandemic. The new fare is set to rollout on February 16.

Many disagree with the price hike and the Rail Transport Department called on city officials to suspend the maximum fare ceiling.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Thailand

3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures

Avatar

Published

23 hours ago

on

Monday, February 1, 2021

By

3 Bangkok venues shut for violating Covid-19 prevention measures
PHOTO: Department of Disease Control

Bangkok officials say 3 venues were ordered to temporarily close for allegedly violating Covid-19 control regulations, including Insanity Nightclub which will remain shutdown for the next 5 years.

The Insanity Nightclub on Sukhumvit Soi 11 was raided in December and 150 people were arrested after reports that the club was selling baraku and operating without a permit. Police also say the club also did not follow coronavirus prevention measures.

With a new wave of Covid-19 infections leading to tighter disease control measures, health officials from the Department of Disease Control inspected various restaurants and entertainment venues around Bangkok. They found that some still serve alcohol, allow customers to smoke inside and remain open after curfew hours.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the 3 venues that allegedly violated Covid-19 control regulations over the past 2 months…

  • Taj Cafe, Soi Sukhumvit 3, also known as Soi Nana Nua in Wattana district: The café was closed for 14 days from January 17-30 for allegedly violating rules on curfew hours, the limit on the number of customers and not abiding by disease control measures.
  • Insanity, Soi Sukhumvit 11 or Soi Chaiyot in Wattana district: The venue was ordered to close for 5 years and food vendor license was revoked for violating curfew hours, a number of customers, failure of preventive measures, and serving alcoholic drinks.
  • Raan Nung Tor on Suwinthawong Road, Minburi district: The restaurant was ordered to shut for 14 days from January 25 to February 7. They were accused of serving alcohol drinks.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | DDC

