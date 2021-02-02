3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup | The Thaiger

Police have clashed with Thai and Burmese activists outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok yesterday. Activists from the We Volunteer (WeVo) group had gathered to protest against yesterday’s military coup in Myanmar, in which a number of government officials were arrested and are still being detained.

The protesters, who began assembling around 3.30pm, gave speeches in Thai and Burmese, opposing the coup. They were joined by pro-democracy leaders Parit Chiwarak, aka “Penguin”, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”). Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the Move Forward party was also present and called on the Thai government to take a lead role in restoring peace and democracy to the Burmese people.

Police ordered protesters to disperse around 4pm, accusing them of exceeding the agreed timeframe of 30 minutes and citing concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The request was ignored by activists, with riot police subsequently dispatched to the area around 5pm.

WeVo guards and others on the frontline at the embassy on Sathorn Road confronted the officers, with some throwing stones at the police, but they were forced back to the Chong Nonsri BTS station. The sound of an explosion, similar to a firecracker, was heard during the clashes, followed by plumes of smoke.

The protesters were cleared by 5.40pm, with police closing off the route between the Burmese Embassy and the Sathorn-Narathiwat Intersection. At least 3 people have been arrested, with 3 injured police officers taken to hospital for treatment.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | The Pattaya News

