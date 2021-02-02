Police in China bust fake Covid-19 vaccine operation, more than 80 people arrested | The Thaiger

World
Police in China bust fake Covid-19 vaccine operation, more than 80 people arrested
Police in China busted a fake Covid-19 vaccine operation, arresting more than 80 people and seizing more than 3,000 doses of the fake vaccine, which were actually just syringes filled with saline solution.
The state news agency Xinhua says the bust was part of a law enforcement operation to crackdown on vaccine-related crimes. Police in various provinces including Beijing, Shanghai and the eastern province of Shandong were involved.
Apparently, the saline solution “vaccines” have been going around since September. All fake doses have been tracked down, according to Xinhua. The newspaper Global Times, which is backed by the Chinese government, said the fake vaccines may have been planned to be shipped overseas.
SOURCE: Reuters
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Myanmar
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi arrested and detained, NLD spokesman
Myanmar’s leader, officially the incumbent State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior government figures have been arrested and detained, according to a spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy, Myo Nyunt.
“State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and some other senior figures are being detained in Nay Pyi Taw.”
There has been days of escalating tension between Myanmar’s civilian government and the military, who still retain a de facto constitutional control of the country, following last November’s general election which the army claims was “fraudulent”. Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide.
The newly elected lower house of parliament was due to convene this morning (Monday) but the military is calling for a “postponement”.
Some in the leadership of the Burmese military have openly circulated inflammatory statements regarding possible electoral fraud. The US embassy, along with 16 other countries including former colonial power Britain and EU countries, released a statement last week urging for the military “adhere to democratic norms”.
“We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition.”
The NLD claimed victory after an election in November 2020, the country’s second democratic ballot since the end of military rule in 2015. It captured 396 out of 476 seats, paving the way for another 5 year term. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won only 33 of the 476 seats.
Aung San Suu Kyi was a hero of democracy in her home country of Myanmar, for being both a former political prisoner who spent 2 decades under house arrest, courtesy of the military government, and was the daughter of assassinated independence icon, Suu Kyi.
Since Suu Kyi and the NLD won a landslide victory back in 2015, she has been Myanmar’s de facto leader and held the position of state counsellor . She was unable to take on the position of President as she was constitutionally barred from the position, although she has been recognised as the Burmese leader internationally.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Britain to apply for membership with Asia Pacific free trading bloc
In the wake of Britain’s Brexit and separation from the EU trading bloc, the UK is now applying to become part of the free trade bloc made up of 11 Asia and Pacific nations. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership also includes Australia, Canada, Japan and New Zealand, a potential market population of around 500 million. The countries generate more than 13% of the world’s income.
The request will be made formally tomorrow by the UK International Trade Secretary. Negotiations are expected to start in March and continue during the northern hemisphere Spring.
There would also be the potential for faster and cheaper visas for business people travelling between participating nations.
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership was formed in 2018 and includes, in alphabetical order, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Former US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the free trade bloc back in 2016.
The UK hopes the deal will reduce trade tariffs between the member countries. It includes a promise to eliminate or reduce 95% of import charges – although some of these charges are kept to protect some home-made products, for example Japan’s rice and Canada’s dairy industry.
In return, countries co-operate on trade regulations, quality controls and food standards. Member countries can negotiate separate trade deals as well within the bloc. The UK is the first non-founding country of the CPATTP to apply for membership and, if accepted, will be the bloc’s second biggest economy after Japan.
But the International Trade Secretary warns that the short-terms gains for UK households and business will be limited. The UK already has trade deals with 7 of the 11 countries. The reality is that CPTPP nations account for less than 10% of UK exports, a fraction of what it was doing with the EU.
But commentators say that the real advantages could emerge in the future, particular if the US joins, as President Biden has hinted. That would allow a back door deal for trade with the US without necessarily having an individual trade deal with the US.
In total, CPTPP nations accounted for 8.4% of UK exports in 2019.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP was hammered out late last year and is a free trade agreement between the Asia-Pacific nations of Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The 15 member countries account for about 30% of the world’s population (2.2 billion people) and 30% of global GDP as of 2020, making it the biggest trade bloc in history.
Unifying the preexisting bilateral agreements between the 10 member ASEAN and 5 of its major trade partners, the RCEP was signed on 15 November 2020 at a virtual ASEAN Summit hosted by Vietnam.
With the US locked out of RCEP and currently not part of CPATPP, plus its ongoing trade war with China, the US economy is waging an expensive gamble with its isolationist trade policies.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Myanmar
Myanmar Election Commission pours cold water on the Army’s claims of election fraud
Tensions are high in Myanmar with rumours swirling of a possible military coup. Some in the leadership of the Burmese military have openly circulated inflammatory statements regarding possible electoral fraud. The US embassy, along with 16 other countries including former colonial power Britain and EU countries, released a statement yesterday urging for the military “adhere to democratic norms”. They’ve expressed their concerns following November’s elections and allegations of “electoral misconduct”. The claims follow the landslide victory for the National League for Democracy with Aung San Suu Kyi as their leader.
Fears grew this week after Myanmar’s influential army chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing echo sentiments of President Win Myint after he said the country’s constitution could be “revoked” under certain circumstances.
Some powerful army officials allege there were 10 million cases of voter fraud nationwide, a claim they demand is investigated. They’ve also demanded the release of voters lists from the election commission for verification.
The the country’s election commission released a statement on Thursday defending the situation, stating that the polls were “free, fair and credible”, and had “reflected the will of the people”.
In a 6 page statement on its Facebook page, the Election Commission stated that it was investigating 287 complaints, but that on the whole, voting was conducted fairly and transparently on November 8.
“In this election, weaknesses and errors in voters lists cannot cause voting fraud.”
Myanmar is only 10 years into a period of quasi-democracy after nearly 50 years of strict military rule. But even now the government rule though the filter of a junta-authored constitution that leaves the elected civilian administration having to work through the country’s generals.
The situation is similar to Thailand where the a military junta that seized power in May 2014 re-write the country’s constitution installing a Junta-appointed Senate to oversee all matters raised through the elected lower house, following the March 2019 national election.
The tensions eased slightly yesterday when the Myanmar Supreme Court postponed considering allegations of electoral misconduct by President Win Myint and the election commission chairman Hla Thein.
President Win Myint is seen as an important ally and placeholder for State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is the actual head of government in Myanmar but is constitutionally barred from the presidency.
The country’s military has been alleging widespread voter irregularities since November’s general election. Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy won the election in a landslide. It captured 396 out of 476 seats, paving the way for another 5 year term. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party won only 33 of the 476 seats.
Aung San Suu Kyi is the first and incumbent State Counsellor of Myanmar, she is also the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD).
In a statement from the US embassy, the Ambassador expressed hopes that Myanmar’s parliament would sit, on schedule this Monday.
“We look forward to the peaceful convening of the Parliament on February 1 and the election of the president and speakers. We oppose any attempt to alter the outcome of the elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition.”
November’s polls were only the second ‘democratic’ elections Myanmar has has hosted since emerging from a draconian half century of military dictatorship.
Khin Zaw Win, a political analyst in Yangon and former political prisoner, suggested the military was signalling its intention to intervene in the country’s politics. Speaking to the South China Morning Post….
“The military’s course of action is much clearer now. As illogical as it sounds, military chief Min Aung Hlaing’s argument is meant to soften the blow of abrogating the 2008 constitution.”
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also raised “great concern” over Myanmar’s recent developments.
Suu Kyi has made no direct comment on the military’s polling complaints.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Elderly expat dies after falling from Pattaya condominium
Police arrest 3 Chon Buri gamblers for violating Covid-19 emergency decree – VIDEO
“Hundreds” of investors caught in massive Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Alcohol sellers empty kegs of beer outside Health Ministry to protest Covid rules
Police in China bust fake Covid-19 vaccine operation, more than 80 people arrested
3 arrests in Bangkok as activists gather at Burmese Embassy to protest military coup
BTS gives city officials an ultimatum: Pay its debt or Skytrain’s Green Line will shut down
Thai Army boss plays down risk of migrant influx following military coup in Myanmar
Thailand likely to have substantial trade losses following Myanmar coup
Johnson & Johnson applies for vaccine registration in Thailand
Mae Sot schools close after just 1 hour reopening when 5 students were found infected
Thailand News Today | Burmese coup & tourist visa ’emergency extensions’ | February 1
UPDATE: Burmese Coup: Myanmar’s banks told to close “because of internet problems”
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers after 2 near-drownings in a day
UPDATE: Thailand Deputy PM responds to Myanmar army coup
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business2 days ago
“Yes, we want tourists back… but with quarantine” – Survey
- Bangkok2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
- Economy4 days ago
Hemp now legal to grow in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai police officers crippled by accumulated 270 billion baht debt
- Business4 days ago
Chon Buri hotels and tourism businesses ordered to close
- Phuket3 days ago
Body dumped on the roadside in Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 – Thailand report for Saturday
- Crime4 days ago
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift