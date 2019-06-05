17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaung Rescue

17 people have survived after a minivan flipped over in Phattalung in Thailand’s south.

Phattalung rescue workers were notified of the incident on the Phattalung –Trang Road in Phattalung province this afternoon. The minivan was travelling from Songkhla to Trang at the time.

Emergency responders arrived to find the overturned minivan in the middle of the road. It was laying on its side.

14 people inside the minivan sustained minor injuries whilst three of the passengers were taken to Phattalung Hospital.

Witnesses say there was another vehicle which had cut in front of the minivan. But police are continuing their investigation.





