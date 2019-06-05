17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand | The Thaiger

South
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
PHOTOS: Pattaung Rescue
17 people have survived after a minivan flipped over in Phattalung in Thailand’s south.
Phattalung rescue workers were notified of the incident on the Phattalung –Trang Road in Phattalung province this afternoon. The minivan was travelling from Songkhla to Trang at the time.
Emergency responders arrived to find the overturned minivan in the middle of the road. It was laying on its side.
14 people inside the minivan sustained minor injuries whilst three of the passengers were taken to Phattalung Hospital.
Witnesses say there was another vehicle which had cut in front of the minivan. But police are continuing their investigation.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
PHOTOS: DMCR
A baby dugong, which was found lost in Krabi two months ago, has been given the name ‘Marium’ and continues to be cared for at a dugong nursery in Trang.
The baby dugong, found on a Krabi beach, was taken back to its home area in Trang, southern Thailand, on April 30.
Read more about the wayward baby dugong’s discovery HERE.
The female baby dugong is now six months old. She’s been in good care in Koh Libong in Trang. Her name means ‘beautiful woman of the sea’. The Dugong is one of Thailand ‘reserved animals’ and is considered a signature species for the region – a favourite for local fishermen and tourists.
Officials say that when the baby dugong is older and stronger, it will be released back to the wild in the open sea off Trang.
South
Security stepped up for the end of Ramadan in Songkhla, Thailand
FILE PHOTO
Police and troops are stepping up security in Songkhla and the southern province, especially the town of Hat Yai, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival – the end of the annual Ramadan – tomorrow (Wednesday).
Today is the last day of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. A security source said intelligence agencies believed Muslim insurgents would step up attacks on this day prior to Wednesday’s start of Eid, the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”.
Officials are strictly checking motorcycles and other vehicles at road checkpoints today and tomorrow.
Within business areas and shopping malls in downtown Hat Yai, security officials have increased the frequency of patrols as the number of Thai and Malaysian Muslim visitors increased.
Officials expected more tourists on Wednesday and so are implementing increased security measures.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Airports of Thailand open bidding for new duty free contracts at three airports
Airports of Thailand (AoT) says they will finalise the bidding process to announce who will manage the commercial areas at three provincial airports – Phuket, Had Yai and Chiang Mai – on June 10.
King Power Duty Free has had a stranglehold on the duty free concession areas of the country’s four main airports but are having to bid for a renewal this year in a field of new retail bidders.
Wichai Bunyu, the senior executive vice president of AoT says today they opened up bidding for the private sector to submit its qualifications and technical and business plans to manage the commercial and tax-free areas of the three airports.
The committee will review the qualifications of the bidder, their technical and business plans and, if they make it that far, will then have their bid price revealed on June 10. He says the committee will announce the winner for all three provincial airports on that day. The winner would then be proposed to the company’s board for consideration on June 19.
King Power has already been re-awarded the concession at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Its bid guaranteed a return to AoT of over 2 billion baht per year
According to the bid rules, up to 80 per cent of the score will focus on the technical and business plan, with the remaining 20 per cent based on the monetary return to the AOT.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai
Thanathorn and Prayut officially nominated as Thai PM candidates
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
And then there were three. Bidding for Airport duty free concession.
Democrats side with Palang Pracharat before today’s PM vote
One injured in Patong Hill collision between two minivans & two sedans
Four suspects arrested after body found in Wichit forest, Phuket
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
Last minute deal secures Prayut’s PM vote in today’s Thai parliamentary sitting
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
Trending
-
Bangkok24 hours ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok2 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
-
Hot News2 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Election1 day ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Uncategorized23 hours ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย
-
Pattaya1 day ago
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO