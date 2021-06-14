Connect with us

Southeast Asia sees highest tally of Covid-19 infections in a single day

Maya Taylor

41 mins ago

PHOTO: Wikimedia

Southeast Asia has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 infections in a single day, with 26,435 new cases reported yesterday. However, the death rate has lowered overall. Yesterday’s infections were an increase on Saturday’s 25,656 and the highest in 2 weeks. According to a Nation Thailand report, 387 additional deaths were reported yesterday, down from 426 the day before. ASEAN nations have now recorded 4.33 million infections and 84,702 deaths.

Thailand has reported 3,355 new cases this morning, bringing the total number of infections since April 1 to 170,401. Its total since the start of the pandemic is now 199,264. A further 17 deaths have been reported, raising the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,466.

Yesterday, Singapore reported 13 new infections, bringing its total to 62,869. The city state is to begin easing restrictions on group sizes and in-restaurant dining from today. Nation Thailand reports that out of 3.7 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines administered in Singapore, 4,704 recipients reported side-effects, 157 of which were severe. However, there have been no recorded deaths from the vaccines.

In Malaysia, a 2-week lockdown due to end today has been extended for another 2 weeks following a spike in cases, with around 60 clusters linked to religious festivals. 5,304 new infections were reported yesterday, with 64 more deaths.

In Cambodia, officials have confirmed an additional 468 new infections, with a new high of 15 deaths. The country has now recorded a total of 38,427 cases and 335 deaths. The resort town of Siem Reap has introduced a nightly curfew from 10pm to 4am for a period of 2 weeks, starting from tonight, in an effort to flatten the curve.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

  1. Avatar

    Werner

    Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    In Restaurant dining will be possible from next Monday onward only, not today!

Maya Taylor

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

