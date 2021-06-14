Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
3,355 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total since April 1 to 170,401 confirmed infections. The CCSA also reported 17 more deaths related to the coronavirus.
Out of the new cases, 784 were detected in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, a spike in the past few days as the Department of Corrections rolls out active testing at correctional facilities across Thailand. More than 30,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus in the recent wave of infections.
More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.
Other updates…
- Children and teenagers ages 12 to 18 are planned to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to purchase 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the first order to arrive later this year.
- Restrictions are loosening in Bangkok. Today, public parks, botanical gardens, museums, archeological sites, beauty clinics, foot massage parlours, nail salons and tattoo studios can reopen.
- Vaccinations for residents in Bangkok who are insured under the Social Security Act will resume today after the service had been suspended.
SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand
