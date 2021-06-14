Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

3,355 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the total since April 1 to 170,401 confirmed infections. The CCSA also reported 17 more deaths related to the coronavirus.

Out of the new cases, 784 were detected in Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, a spike in the past few days as the Department of Corrections rolls out active testing at correctional facilities across Thailand. More than 30,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus in the recent wave of infections.

More information will be released this afternoon following the CCSA’s daily briefing.

Other updates…

  • Children and teenagers ages 12 to 18 are planned to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to purchase 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the first order to arrive later this year.
  • Restrictions are loosening in Bangkok. Today, public parks, botanical gardens, museums, archeological sites, beauty clinics, foot massage parlours, nail salons and tattoo studios can reopen.
  • Vaccinations for residents in Bangkok who are insured under the Social Security Act will resume today after the service had been suspended.

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths | News by Thaiger

SOURCES: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

