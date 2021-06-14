Connect with us

Malaysia

Lockdown extended for another 2 weeks in Malaysia

Maya Taylor

Published 

56 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Universiti Malaysia Sarawak Malaysia

The Covid-19 lockdown in Malaysia, which was due to be lifted today, is being extended for another 2 weeks, until June 28. The decision follows a spike in infections, including 60 clusters linked to religious festivals. According to a TTR Weekly report, the extension has been confirmed by Senior Defence Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob. During the lockdown, economic activities may continue but there is a ban on travel between districts and states, as well as a shutdown of education and sporting and social events.

Travel operators in Kuala Lumpur say the extension has not come as a surprise, pointing out that 2 weeks is not long enough to beat new, more contagious variants. Around 60 clusters reported in the last 3 weeks are being linked to religious festivals, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai. Officials in Sabah state, in northern Borneo, have also confirmed a cluster linked to a religious celebration at a church in the town of Menggatal.

Meanwhile, Datuk Tan Kok Liang, president of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents, has urged the government to accelerate its vaccine programme and prioritise those working in the tourism sector.

“We have written to the Minister coordinating the vaccination programme to fast track the vaccination rollout for workers in the tourism industry. This move is critical if we are to reinforce the nation’s reputation as one of the foremost tourist destinations in Southeast Asia. As can be seen, by several other countries, successful vaccination programmes result in countries being able to open their borders to international travel”.

Last week, Malaysian officials confirmed that an order of AstraZeneca doses expected from Thailand had been delayed. The country has recorded 657,508 infections since the start of the pandemic, with 3,908 deaths.

SOURCE: TRR Weekly

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Malaysia57 seconds ago

Lockdown extended for another 2 weeks in Malaysia
Food15 mins ago

Top 10 Restaurant-Bars in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)33 mins ago

Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Vietnam strikes deal to manufacture vaccines, but which brand?
Crime14 hours ago

Motorbike thieves arrested after a million baht of bikes stolen
Tourism17 hours ago

300 tourism businesses given SHA Plus certification in Phuket
Chiang Rai17 hours ago

Police warn child pornography is a serious matter after teacher caught downloading clips
Weather17 hours ago

Tropical storm Koguma brings heavy rain to North, Northeast
Thailand17 hours ago

(Another) poll (also) shows Thais’ lack of confidence in vaccine campaign
Politics18 hours ago

Despite rumours, PM and goverment not planning early election
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai PM not happy with soccer gambling
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Doctors demand the government be more honest about Covid-19
Songkhla20 hours ago

Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Crime21 hours ago

Illegal casino operator accused of 4 charges including murder
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending