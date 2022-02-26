Connect with us

ASEAN

ASEAN’s pathetic response to the people of Ukraine – OPINION

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

OPINION

Issuing its first cautious statement over the invasion of Ukraine, ASEAN calls on… “all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint, to pursue dialogue through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to prevent it from further escalation and to see peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.”

No condemnation, no demands for an immediate withdrawal. They didn’t even mention the word “Russia” in their communique.

(ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a political and economic union including 10 states –
Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam)

Individually, ASEAN states have varied from strong reaction to outright support of Russia, most somewhere in the middle.

Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said the government was “gravely concerned” and “strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext.”

Then there was Myanmar’s military Junta describing Russia’s invasion as “an appropriate measure to preserve its sovereignty”. Almost outright support of the Russian aggression.

The ASEAN proclamation over the matter was, therefore, just an approximation between the two extremes.

Most of the comments released as official statements over the ongoing invasion are the same sort of feeble and overly diplomatic language you hear from US officials anytime there is one of the horrendous mass shooting events when they offer up their clichéd “thoughts and prayers”, somehow deflecting the horror of the situation with their platitudinous mock-concern.

ASEAN may as well said they offer their “thoughts and prayers” to the people of Ukraine who are currently in the process of an invasion by a more powerful, determined adversary.

Cambodia’s long-serving PM Hun Sen commented that the situation in Ukraine was “very concerning” calling for a “peaceful solution.”

Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has been silent on the matter but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “deep concern” calling for “ongoing efforts to find a peaceful settlement to the situation through dialogue”.

Thailand’s English national news outlet, NBT, simply reported “Thailand Calls For Diplomatic Solutions to Russia-Ukraine Crisis”, whilst mentioning the closure of Ukranian airspace and assistance for migrant workers who were still in Ukraine.

Malaysia’s PM Ismail Yaakob, following a week visiting the Thai and Cambodian PMs, “….hopes that the best possible peaceful solution can be reached immediately between Ukraine and Russia, followed by a successful resolution of the said conflict”.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry yesterday morning didn’t even mention the word ‘Russia’ in their short statement. Still they called for “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty” but said that “the military attack on Ukraine is unacceptable.”

“…all parties must cease hostilities and put forward peaceful resolution through diplomacy.”

Vietnam “called on relevant sides to practice self-restraint”. The strong ally of Russia and ongoing customer for Russian military equipment said that they were keeping a “close watch” on the situation.

The Philippines have been particularly economical with their responses, saying that their “chief concern” is the safety of overseas Filipino workers who may be affected by the conflict. Filipino Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says efforts are underway to repatriate workers who want to return to the Philippines.

Nothing specifically mentioning the invasion by Russia.

Apart from being almost dismissive about the current conflict, the ASEAN countries have not made any positive responses of withdrawing ambassadors, applying trade restrictions, banning flights from Russia, or supporting US or European sanctions.

ASEAN have had a history of doing their best NOT to get involved in sovereign country’s affairs, not even that of their partners. In the case of Myanmar, ASEAN have done little more than offer a third party diplomat to negotiate a ceasefire between the military junta and the opposition fighting clans.

For the time-being at least the ASEAN states don’t see the events unfolding in Central Europe as strategically relevant to their region.

Thailand is showing no signs of banning flights from Russia, at the moment the biggest feeder of tourists since it re-opened it’s Test & Go re-entry program. And none of the other ASEAN countries are showing any appetite for unilaterally adding their own sanctions.

So far, regionally, only Japan, Australia and South Korea have issued statements of condemnation and sided with their US ally and committed to following through with sanctions, primarily targeting the Russian economy, movement of funds out of Russia and rich Russian oligarchs.

There’s no doubt the US will be calling on its ASEAN ‘friends’ in the weeks and months to come as it hopes to turn its current diplomatic murmurings into an international chorus and, hopefully, avoiding any chance of international boots stepping onto Ukrainian or Russian soil.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-02-26 18:49
    3 minutes ago, vlad said: No but it could help the same as the west. Who is aiding Ukraine. Without boots on the Ground. Why should they get involved in yet one more European madness? We didn't get involved in…
    image
    gopackers
    2022-02-26 19:05
    ASEAN nations did not say much either when the u.s. invaded syria, iraq, afghanistan and list goes on. so why do we expect them to behave differently.
    image
    Rookiescot
    2022-02-26 19:10
    25 minutes ago, Pinetree said: You do realise that he will be a Russian political mafia operator? They are not known for their intelligence or perception. Russia's history is all about dictatorship in one form or another, suppression of the…
    image
    Pinetree
    2022-02-26 19:14
    3 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Usually mafia figures do whats best for their business. Illegally invading your neighbor is bad for business. So it would probably be an improvement. Well we can live in hope I guess.
    image
    Poolie
    2022-02-26 19:22
    Anyway, back on topic, thoughts to them, not prayers. They're a false dichotomy for an old heathen like me. 😃
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current CEO for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      ASEAN2 hours ago

      ASEAN’s pathetic response to the people of Ukraine – OPINION
      World3 hours ago

      Indonesian earthquake survivors need food, shelter, and supplies
      Thailand4 hours ago

      Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok
      Sponsored1 day ago

      HERE – Best Indian flavours in town
      image
      Thailand5 hours ago

      Phuket officials pass out Covid-19 “survival bags”.
      Thailand6 hours ago

      French expat who went missing in forest turns up safe in Chiang Mai
      Tourism8 hours ago

      Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Thailand8 hours ago

      With Pattaya’s Covid-19 surge, city PR “requests” no events with over 50 people
      Thailand9 hours ago

      Russian and Ukraine Conflict, Thailand Pass Hassles & Viva la Mexico | Thaiger Bites
      Thailand9 hours ago

      60% Covid-19 hospital beds in Thailand are taken
      Thailand10 hours ago

      Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
      World11 hours ago

      LATEST: Russian troops heading to Kyiv, US congress asked to approve US$6.4 billion in funding
      Thailand23 hours ago

      Thailand to evacuate citizens from Ukraine, supports diplomatic peace talks
      World1 day ago

      BTS score their second win as ‘Global Recording Artist of the Year’ from International Federation of the Phonographic Industry
      Thailand1 day ago

      Thailand News Today | Thailand to declare covid endemic in 4 months?
      Travel1 day ago

      Travel Guide: Top 5 magical night markets in Thailand 2022
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism12 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket12 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending