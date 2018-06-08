Four drug dealers have been arrested with more than 30,000 methamphetamine pills. The use of methamphetamine pills is on the rise in the region, indeed right around Thailand, due to decreasing prices and increased availability.

At a media briefing held yesterday (June 7) at the Krabi Provincial Police Station, Krabi Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Tharatcha Tommapat said, “the four drug dealers arrested are 44 year old Sayan Kanantai, 30 year old Boonchai Matosot, 32 year old Wirat Jansri and 49 year old Kordat Tawan.

“Police seized 36,755 methamphetamine pills, a handgun with bullets and 8.36 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

“The arrest came after police first arrested Sayan which led to the arrest of Boonchai. Boonchai told police that he bought methamphetamine pills from Wirat and some crystal methamphetamine as well. Wirat told police that he bought methamphetamine pills from Kordat.

“Police arrested Kordat at a palm oil plantation in Krabi. Police found 36,000 methamphetamine pills which have been stored in many areas adjacent to a mountain in the plantation.”

“Kordat told us that he bought the drugs from an unknown big dealer via mobile phone and sent by private courier. The pills are sold for 70 Baht per pills, wholesale, and 200 baht per pill retail. “

Col Taratcha says, “Sadly, there are simply more drug users due to the decreasing price.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong