A lone 45 year old robber, Attasit Sriwattana, who robbed a Bangkok Bank brach at the Big C in Muang Krabi on May 18 and escaped with 119,781 baht in cash, was doing a reenactment last Saturday (May 19).

On May 18 Attasit robbed the bank at 6.41pm. Attasit used a fake gun to point at a teller forcing her to give him money before fleeing. Attasit dropped his jacket on the side of the road 50 metres from Big C department store.

Police followed the CCTV footage trail to find Attasit at a room in Muang Krabi.

Krabi City Police Chief Col Somdet Sukkarn says, “The suspect told us that that he left the job at a cement company many months ago. He wanted to get his motorbike back after it had been pawned. He was patrolling in front of the bank many times to plan the robbery. He bought a fake gun for 20 baht. He will be facing charges in relation to the robbery.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong