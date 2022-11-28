Connect with us

Cosmetic Surgery

Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thailand bans macro-textured breast implants. (via CBS8)

Are big boobs bad? Thailand has become famous for being a country where girls get big boobs and the ladyboys get even bigger boobs. But now, after fears of a rare cancer risk, macro-textured breast implants have been banned in Thailand.

The new declaration was originally signed on October 20 by Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha. But on Friday the plan was officially legalised after being published in the Royal Gazette, the final step in Thailand to enact a law.

The breast augmentation prohibition then went into effect immediately, blocking the sale, manufacturing, and importing of all macro-textured implants. The boob job ban was enacted after evidence that they could cause a rare form of cancer, implant-related anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Concern for the cancer risk began last year after 800 cases of breast cancer worldwide were linked to macro-textured silicone implants. Thailand’s Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, along with the Thai Food and Drug Administration issued a recall on the macro-textured silicone.

Now the total ban has been implemented in Thailand to cover all macro-textured silicone implants with an average surface roughness of 50 microns or more, according to Nation Thailand.

The banned option is a popular style because its placement is more stable than other styles. The textured surface of the implant allows it to adhere more thoroughly to the tissue inside someone’s breast. The irregular surface shape makes the silicone stay put after a surgeon implants it.

Trending