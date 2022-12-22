Koh Samui
Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Surat Thani immigration officers busted yet another overstayer on Thailand’s island paradise of Koh Samui, The Phuket Express reported yesterday.
The British man, 74 year old Dennis Robert Desmond, had overstayed his visa by 38 days. Officers arrested Desmond in front of a hotel in Koh Samui’s Bo Phut sub-district, on Cherng Mon-Chaweng Road.
The officers brought Desmond to Bo Phut Police station to face overstaying changes. It was unclear why he had overstayed his visa.
Desmond certainly isn’t the only overstayer busted on Koh Samui recently. At least two other overstayers have been caught on the holiday hotspot island this month.
Last week, immigration officers busted a Norwegian man on Koh Samui. The man, 43 year old Jan Banan Thalmann, was caught at a house in the Mae Nam sub-district. Police said Thalmann had overstayed his visa by 15 days. Like Desmond, his reasons for overstaying were unclear.
On December 8, police arrested a Polish man in Koh Samui. The man, 37 year old Michael Karim Wielebinski, was wanted on an Interpol red notice for assault and illegal possession of firearms. He had overstayed his student visa by 36 days, which was cancelled by immigration on November 3 because he didn’t attend classes.
Deputy Police Chief and former Chief of Immigration Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn ordered a crackdown on foreign visa overstayers in Thailand last month. The crackdown followed the recent case of 41 year old Ren Haibo. A Chinese gang kidnapped and tortured Ren in Chon Buri province. The gang cut off Ren’s little finger and sent a video to his girlfriend requesting a staggering ransom of 150 million baht.
Surachate said it is common for foreign criminals escaping prosecution to come to Thailand on a tourist visa and bribe their way onto a student visa. He then instructed immigration officers at the borders and at all offices to clamp down on overstayers.
The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are divided into two main types below…
Overstaying foreigners surrender themselves to the officers:
-
- Overstaying less than 90 days will result in a fine of 500 baht/day (maximum 20,000 baht)
- Overstaying more than 90 days will result in a one-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than one year will result in a three-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than three years will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than five years will result in a 10-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
Overstating foreigners who are caught by the officers:
-
- Overstaying from one day to one year will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht
- Overstaying more than one year will result in a ten-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Thai PM’s secretary-general appointment may be questioned in debate over political ethics
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Today is the shortest day of the year in Thailand
Indonesia could bring Myanmar junta to justice after taking over ASEAN chair next year
Iranian footballer mimes hanging gesture to protest executions
90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech
Thailand ranked 4th least corrupt country in Asia
Zelenskiy’s US visit gives Ukrainian Americans hope
Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi Hotel goes on sale again
Explore the best markets in Bangkok
New Year’s weed parties illegal | GMT
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
World3 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime3 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Thailand3 days ago
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
-
Crime2 days ago
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
-
Crime2 days ago
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves
-
Entertainment4 days ago
‘Tis the season of the Grinch