Connect with us

Koh Samui

Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui

Published

 on 

Overstayer busted, photo by The Phuket Express.

Surat Thani immigration officers busted yet another overstayer on Thailand’s island paradise of Koh Samui, The Phuket Express reported yesterday.

The British man, 74 year old Dennis Robert Desmond, had overstayed his visa by 38 days. Officers arrested Desmond in front of a hotel in Koh Samui’s Bo Phut sub-district, on Cherng Mon-Chaweng Road.

The officers brought Desmond to Bo Phut Police station to face overstaying changes. It was unclear why he had overstayed his visa.

Desmond certainly isn’t the only overstayer busted on Koh Samui recently. At least two other overstayers have been caught on the holiday hotspot island this month. 

Last week, immigration officers busted a Norwegian man on Koh Samui. The man, 43 year old Jan Banan Thalmann, was caught at a house in the Mae Nam sub-district. Police said Thalmann had overstayed his visa by 15 days. Like Desmond, his reasons for overstaying were unclear.

On December 8, police arrested a Polish man in Koh Samui. The man, 37 year old Michael Karim Wielebinski, was wanted on an Interpol red notice for assault and illegal possession of firearms. He had overstayed his student visa by 36 days, which was cancelled by immigration on November 3 because he didn’t attend classes.

Deputy Police Chief and former Chief of Immigration Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn ordered a crackdown on foreign visa overstayers in Thailand last month. The crackdown followed the recent case of 41 year old Ren Haibo. A Chinese gang kidnapped and tortured Ren in Chon Buri province. The gang cut off Ren’s little finger and sent a video to his girlfriend requesting a staggering ransom of 150 million baht. 

Surachate said it is common for foreign criminals escaping prosecution to come to Thailand on a tourist visa and bribe their way onto a student visa. He then instructed immigration officers at the borders and at all offices to clamp down on overstayers.

The penalties for overstaying in Thailand are divided into two main types below…

Overstaying foreigners surrender themselves to the officers:

    • Overstaying less than 90 days will result in a fine of 500 baht/day (maximum 20,000 baht)
    • Overstaying more than 90 days will result in a one-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
    • Overstaying more than one year will result in a three-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
    • Overstaying more than three years will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht
    • Overstaying more than five years will result in a 10-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

Overstating foreigners who are caught by the officers:

    • Overstaying from one day to one year will result in a five-year ban from entering the country and a fine from 500 to 20,000 baht
    • Overstaying more than one year will result in a ten-year ban from entering the country and a fine of 20,000 baht

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime34 mins ago

Thai police make 12,000 gambling arrests during World Cup 2022
Hot News56 mins ago

UN Security Council adopts long-awaited resolution on Myanmar crisis
Hot News2 hours ago

Thai PM’s secretary-general appointment may be questioned in debate over political ethics
Sponsored4 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Today is the shortest day of the year in Thailand
Hot News2 hours ago

Indonesia could bring Myanmar junta to justice after taking over ASEAN chair next year
World2 hours ago

Iranian footballer mimes hanging gesture to protest executions
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

90% of hotels in Chiang Mai fully booked during New Year
Hot News3 hours ago

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals to US Republican lawmakers for additional aid in Congressional speech
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand ranked 4th least corrupt country in Asia
Hot News3 hours ago

Zelenskiy’s US visit gives Ukrainian Americans hope
Koh Samui3 hours ago

Authorities bust yet another overstayer on Koh Samui
Thailand4 hours ago

VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Thailand4 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi Hotel goes on sale again
Press Room4 hours ago

Explore the best markets in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

New Year’s weed parties illegal | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending