Chinese fugitive arrested in Pattaya for 225 million baht loan fraud

Chon Buri Immigration officers arrested a former Chinese bank manager wanted for loan fraud exceeding 200 million baht in Pattaya on October 25. At 4.11pm, police apprehended Wang Luan Fa, a 49 year old Chinese national, at a local hotel. Wang had been evading Chinese officials for allegations of fraud and document forgery, accused of embezzling over 45 million yuan (approximately 225 million baht) (US$6.7 million) during his time as a deputy manager at a Chinese bank.

Chon Buri Immigration received a notification from the Chinese Embassy that Wang had fled to Pattaya following an arrest warrant issued by officials in Hebei, China. Wang reportedly confessed to fleeing to Thailand via Cambodia’s border and had been hiding in Chon Buri for about two months.

“He admitted to committing the fraud to pay off personal debts,” said the arresting officers.

Upon his arrest, officers found around 170,000 baht (US$5,050) in cash in Wang’s possession. He was subsequently handed over to Nongprue Police Station for further legal proceedings and eventual deportation, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, immigration officers at Phuket International Airport apprehended a 35 year old Uzbek man on allegations of using forged stamps. The arrest occurred at the international arrivals hall around 9pm on October 23. A team from the Phuket Immigration Bureau, acting on the orders of Police Major General Chengron Rimphidi, Commander of Immigration Bureau 2, carried out the operation, according to an online report by immigration officers at the airport. The officers involved in the arrest included Police Colonel Rungroj Nilamongkol, Deputy Commander of Immigration Bureau 2, and Police Colonel Atisak Panya, Superintendent of Immigration Bureau 2. The investigation, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Akkaraphon Keawkiattiyot and Senior Sergeant Major Aksorn Chawkamkhet from the Phuket Immigration Checkpoint, detained the suspect on charges of using a forged seal, stamp, or stamping sheet, as confirmed by the report.