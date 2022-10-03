Connect with us

Thailand

Innocent man jailed 7 months for 15.8 million baht theft demands justice

Published

 on 

Photo via Police TV

An innocent man jailed for over seven months has filed a miscarriage of justice complaint against the police after being blamed for stealing diamond rings worth 15.8 million baht.

The innocent man, Pisit Suwannapim, is demanding justice from the Anti-Corruption Division Police after being jailed for seven months and ten days in Thon Buri Remand Prison.

The 54 year old som tum seller revealed to the media that he was arrested in 2017 while selling spicy papaya salad in front of his rental unit in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom.

Officers from Bang Sao Thong Police station arrested him for allegedly stealing four diamond rings worth 15.8 million baht.

Pisit pleaded his innocence but no one believed him and he was imprisoned. The Civil Court and Appeals Court later dismissed the case.

The Ministry of Justice acknowledged their mistake and later paid him 200,000 baht in compensation but Pisit says it does not go far enough toward repairing his reputation and the pain of being imprisoned.

Pisit said Bang Sao Thong Police station is ignoring him and just want the case to go away.

The victim accuses the police of being unprofessional, stating they did not collect any evidence or take fingerprints at the scene of the so-called crime.

Pisit added there were several other issues in his miscarriage case and that is why he is pursuing justice.

The Anti-Corruption Division Police acknowledged the complaint and said they would submit the case to their superiors.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Recent comments:
MrStretch
2022-10-03 18:06
This happened five years ago. The 200,000 must have run out and he's wanting another paycheck.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Trending