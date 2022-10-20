Thailand
PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, especially in Bangkok, warns Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Dr Opas Karnkawinpong.
PM 2.5 particulates are tiny dust particles so small that thousands of them can fit into one full stop. Inhaling PM 2.5 is detrimental to human health as the minuscule particles travel deep into the respiratory tract, causing eye, nose, throat, and lung irritation as well as coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath.
Long-term exposure to PM 2.5 can affect lung function and worsen asthma and heart disease. Studies have linked PM 2.5 exposure to increased respiratory and cardiovascular-related hospital admissions, ER visits, and deaths.
Yesterday, Dr Opas said that “orange” levels of PM 2.5 dust were detected in Bangkok and were already beginning to cause health problems.
The doctor recommends monitoring levels of PM 2.5 in your area yourself using the website air4thai.pcd.go.th or the Air4Thai mobile application, which are Air Quality Indexes run by Thailand’s Pollution Control Department. Alternatively, you can just google Air Quality in [insert your location].
The Pollution Control Department’s Air Quality Index tells you whether the PM 2.5 level is blue (very good), green (good), yellow (moderate), orange (beginning to cause health problems), or red (definitely causing health problems).
Dr Opas recommends…
“People with health conditions should reduce outdoor activities or use self-protection equipment if necessary. If you experience coughing, difficulty breathing, eye inflammation, chest tightness, headache, irregular heartbeat, nausea, or fatigue, you should consult a doctor.
“When the PM 2.5 level turns to red, the PM 2.5 dust value is upwards of 91µg/m³. When levels are higher than 91, everyone should avoid outdoor activities. Avoid areas with high pollution levels and use protective equipment if necessary.”
A regular face mask will not protect you from inhaling tiny PM 2.5 dust particles. The only mask that is effective against PM 2.5 is the N95 mask.
You can also improve the air quality in your home with an air purifier.
When PM 2.5 levels are high, the sky appears hazy and visibility is reduced. In northern Thailand, levels of PM 2.5 become the worst in the world from February – April, also known as “burning season.” Farmers burn their crops to prepare for the next harvest, causing pollution levels to shoot upwards to extremely dangerous levels.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Earthquake in Chiang Mai Thailand!
PM 2.5 pollution is on the rise in Thailand, warns health official
Pattaya pool villa gunmen surrender
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Awesome ways to show off your NFTs
Court clears THAI for takeoff, as it doubles Aussie flights
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Pattaya’s efforts to get tough on graffiti not going so well
Thailand to combat its methamphetamine crisis with cannabis
Iran making moves to help train Russian forces, US sources say
Trump answers questions over alleged rape of journalist
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
“Interview” with Iranian climber believed to be forced confession
Top medical service in Thailand 2022
Ganja galore: Over 1,000 cannabis clinics have opened this year in Thailand
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of1 hour ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime2 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Phuket2 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October