Thailand faces sizzling heat, heavy rain, and health warnings

The Thai Meteorological Department predicts sizzling heat and heavy rain and warns residents to take care of their health.

This morning, the Meteorological Department issued a weather forecast for the next 24 hours, warning that the northern parts of Thailand may experience scorching temperatures with partly cloudy skies during the daytime. Some areas may experience heavy rain and thunderstorms. Residents are encouraged to take care of their health due to the intense heat.

Meanwhile, the westerly winds blowing across the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand are likely to trigger heavy rainfall in some parts of the western south coast. The Andaman Sea is expected to see waves of approximately 2 metres, while areas affected by thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 3 metres. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise caution and avoid navigating in areas with thunderstorms.

From May 22 to 25, a strengthening southwestern monsoon will cover the upper parts of Thailand, while a low-pressure system will dominate Vietnam. As a result, places in the northern regions of Thailand will witness increased rainfall and heavy downpours in some parts. During this period, the accumulation of dust particles and haze will remain at low to moderate levels due to the ongoing rainfall and good air circulation.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow includes generally hot weather across the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions. Northern areas, with a 10% chance of rain and temperatures ranging from 24 to 28°C at the lowest and 38 to 40°C at the highest will experience thunderstorms, especially in provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. The lowest temperatures in the northeastern parts of the country will range from 24 to 29°C, while the highest temperatures will go from 38 to 40°C, with a 20% chance of rain.

In the central region, temperatures will vary from 25 to 27°C at the lowest and from 38 to 40°C at the highest. Eastern parts will experience the lowest temperatures ranging from 26 to 29°C and the highest from 34 to 38°C, with a 30% chance of rain, particularly in provinces like Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The eastern southern region will have daytime heat, a 40% chance of rain, and temperatures ranging between 25 to 28°C at the lowest and 34 to 38°C at the highest. The western southern region will have a 70% chance of heavy rain and temperatures ranging between 25 to 27°C at the lowest and 33 to 34°C at the highest.

As for the Bangkok metropolitan area and its vicinities, mostly hot weather is anticipated during the daytime with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain. The lowest temperatures will range between 27 to 29°C, while the highest will vary from 35 to 39°C.