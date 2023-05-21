Incheon hosts Thai roadshow to boost tourism and trade ties

Photo by Bangkok Post.

Incheon Metropolitan City and Incheon Tourism Organisation recently launched their inaugural roadshow in Thailand, aimed at enhancing trade and tourism between the two nations. The event, titled “Incheon Soft Power Thailand Roadshow 2023,” took place at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel and featured a B2B session involving 50 Thai and 21 Incheon tourism-related businesses, as well as a concert showcasing K-pop acts and traditional performances at Samyan Mitrtown.

The president of the Incheon Tourism Organisation, Baig Hyeon, explained that the roadshow’s purpose was to promote Incheon as a travel destination for Thai visitors. The Korean government selected Thailand as the starting point for a series of events planned across Southeast Asia. Hyeon highlighted Thailand’s position as a hub for Korean culture enthusiasts in the region and the growing global popularity of Korean cultural products.

Incheon’s strengths in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry were also emphasised by Hyeon, who noted the city’s reputation as a medical hub with world-class facilities and specialised centres for certain diseases. Baig said…

“Currently, there are 93 medical places and 59 health and wellness organisations in Incheon. This year, we plan to proactively promote Incheon’s medical expertise.”

Incheon Metropolitan City Deputy Mayor Lee Haeng-sook highlighted the city’s strategic location, which includes international facilities such as Incheon International Airport. Incheon boasts a rich history, having hosted the Asian Games 2014 and the recent 56th Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting from May 2 to 5. With South Korea set to host the 2025 APEC event, Incheon Metropolitan City is preparing to be voted as the hosting venue. Haeng-sook said…

Follow us on :













“Incheon already has the global standard infrastructure, which will make transport and living much easier. Compared to other cities, our international airport and ports, world-class national convention hall named Songdo Convensia, and large resorts, we are ready to serve guests around the world.”

The number of Thai tourists visiting Incheon is on the rise, with 97,049 visitors during the first quarter, surpassing the pre-pandemic total in 2019 of 89,400, Bangkok Post reported. Lee Haeng-sook believes that the roadshow will attract more tourists and investment to Incheon and South Korea as a whole.