TMD issues flash floods and heavy rain warning

Picture courtesy of Eutah Mizushima, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)announced a cautionary warning for the period this weekend, urging people to brace for heavy rainfall, risk of flash floods, and forest runoff. The department also warned of high waves, recommending that people avoid travelling by boat.

The TMD today forecasted the weather over the next 24-hour period, emphasising that a moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in ongoing thundershowers over the period.

In the upper Andaman Sea, the wave height reaches 1 to 2 metres, and in areas where there are thundershowers, the waves can exceed 2 metres. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, the waves are approximately 1 metre high, and in areas where there are thundershowers, waves can reach 1 to 2 metres height. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are urged to travel with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers over the period.

The weather forecast for Thailand, starting from midnight today to midnight tomorrow, predicts 40% of the northern region will experience thundershowers, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will reach a minimum of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius, with southwest winds blowing at a speed of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Similar weather patterns are also expected across the northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions, as well as in the Bangkok vicinity, reported Sanook.

The general weather forecast from July 6 to 12 predicts ongoing thundershowers due to the prevailing moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This is reinforced by the low atmospheric pressure covering the upper part of Vietnam.

Between July 8 and 10, the southerly and southeasterly winds will cover the lower northern region, northeast, and central region including Bangkok and Nonthaburi, the east, and the south, resulting in increased rainfall and heavy downpours in some areas.

Winds in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand will be moderate with waves about one metre high, and in thundershower areas, it will be likely more than one to two metres from July 7 to 12.

The warning has urged people from Saturday, July 8 to Monday, July 10 to beware of dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rain, which may cause sudden floods and forest runoff. Rural areas near mountainous slopes, areas near water passages, and basin areas should prepare for these conditions. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are also urged to travel with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers.