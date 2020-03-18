Summer storm batters Prachin Buri | The Thaiger

About 10 houses were damaged and the power supply cut off when a summer storm lashed a village in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, last night.

The violent storm that lashed Krok Hua Chang village in tambon Khao Mai Kaew lasted only a few minutes, but caused major damage.

65 year old Amporn Thaenghom says she was home alone when the squall First came the rain, then a gale that quickly swept away much of her corrugated iron roof. The house was badly damaged.

Two power poles in the village fell due to the wind and pounding rain, causing a blackout.

Village chief Somjit Uhen says about 10 houses were damaged but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Summer storms have taken a toll on Thailand’s northeast in recent days as well. Last week, numerous homes and public buildings were damaged by storms in Buri Ram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

