Summer storm batters Prachin Buri | The Thaiger

Summer storm batters Prachin Buri
About 10 houses were damaged and the power supply cut off when a summer storm lashed a village in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, last night.
The violent storm that lashed Krok Hua Chang village in tambon Khao Mai Kaew lasted only a few minutes, but caused major damage.
65 year old Amporn Thaenghom says she was home alone when the squall First came the rain, then a gale that quickly swept away much of her corrugated iron roof. The house was badly damaged.
Two power poles in the village fell due to the wind and pounding rain, causing a blackout.
Village chief Somjit Uhen says about 10 houses were damaged but fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Summer storms have taken a toll on Thailand’s northeast in recent days as well. Last week, numerous homes and public buildings were damaged by storms in Buri Ram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Heat, showers predicted for the North, clouds in the South
Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while weakened southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North. Meanwhile, easterly winds are blowing across the Gulf to the South.
In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions prevail while fewer thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South.People in upper Thailand are advised to stay safe due to the severe weather. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is below:
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thundershowers; lows of 20-26°C and highs of 37-40.
Northeastern region: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 23-26°C and highs of 35-39.
Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 35-40.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 32-36 degree Celsius; waves a meter high, higher offshore.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-36 degrees ,; waves 1-2 meters high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 35-37; waves a meter high, more than a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 26-27°C, highs of 35-37.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Thailand’s Meteorological Department predicted today that a thermal low covering the North will bring “hot to very hot weather” to the region. Thundershowers are forecast in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East. Meanwhile, a high pressure system from China is covering the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South China Sea. Southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the lower North. People in upper Thailand have been advised to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations and farmers should beware of crop damage.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 19-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 35-40℃.
Northeastern region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃ and highs of 32-35.
Central region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27℃, highs of 32-35.
Eastern region: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28℃, highs of 33-34; waves a metre high, and higher offshore.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-28℃, highs of 32-36; waves 1-2 metres high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-28℃, highs of 35-38.; waves a metre high, higher than a metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 27-28℃, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
North East
Summer storms batter Korat, Buri Ram
Sudden summer storms caused extensive damage in two provinces in Thailand’s northeast yesterday: many villages in tambon Nong Ma Nao in Khong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, were struck by a summer storm late last night. Numerous houses were severely damaged by the storm, which started at about 11pm. Some structures were entirely demolished.
The roofing sheets of a barn were blown into the sky, leaving the interior soaked with rainwater. The storm also blew down many trees, which fell on power cables, leaving entire villages without electricity for more than five hours.
An official warning has been issued for people in Korat to fortify their homes as a precaution against further storms, which are expected imminently.
Korat gained notoriety recently and the nation is still reeling after a bloody shooting rampage by a disgruntled soldier there left 30 dead and dozens more injured.
Meanwhile, four villages in tambon Porn Samran in Buri Ram province, also in the Northeast, were ravaged by a thunderstorm yesterday afternoon.
More than 20 buildings, including local houses and schools, were damaged in at least five villages. Nearly the entire roof of the dining hall of a school in Sa Bua district was ripped off by the storm, leaving debris strewn all over the school grounds and nearby.
There were no casualties as the school closed for summer holidays on Friday.
Officials examined the damage tis morning in order to prepare a report for district and provincial authorities. The headman of Sa Bua village said several villages nearby were also believed to have been struck by the storm but the extent of damage was not known.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
