image
image
Connect with us

North East

Summer storms batter Korat, Buri Ram

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Summer storms batter Korat, Buri Ram | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Houses in Khong district of Nakhon Ratchasima were damaged by a storm - Prasit Tangprasert, Bangkok Post
    • follow us in feedly

Sudden summer storms caused extensive damage in two provinces in Thailand’s northeast yesterday: many villages in tambon Nong Ma Nao in Khong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, were struck by a summer storm late last night. Numerous houses were severely damaged by the storm, which started at about 11pm. Some structures were entirely demolished.

The roofing sheets of a barn were blown into the sky, leaving the interior soaked with rainwater. The storm also blew down many trees, which fell on power, leaving entire villages without electricity for more than five hours.

An official warning has been issued for people in Korat to fortify their homes as a precaution against further storms, which are expected imminently.

Korat gained notoriety recently and the nation is still reeling after a bloody shooting rampage by a disgruntled soldier there left 30 dead and dozens more injured.

Meanwhile, four villages in tambon Porn Samran in Buri Ram province, also in the Northeast, were ravaged by a thunderstorm yesterday afternoon.

More than 20 buildings, including local houses and schools, were damaged in at least five villages. Nearly the entire roof of the dining hall of a school in Sa Bua district was ripped off by the storm, leaving debris strewn all over the school grounds and nearby.

Summer storms batter Korat, Buri Ram | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: – Surachai Piragsa, Bangkok Post

There were no casualties as the school closed for summer holidays on Friday.

Officials examined the damage tis morning in order to prepare a report for district and provincial authorities. The headman of Sa Bua village said several villages nearby were also believed to have been struck by the storm but the extent of damage was not known.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

Khon Kaen University students in anti-government demonstration

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 15, 2020

By

Khon Kaen University students in anti-government demonstration | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Students at Khon Kaen University demmonstrate on February 26 - Prachatai

“We are afraid of the virus. But, we are also duty-bound to study and seek the government’s ouster.”

Adding to a growing trend, students at Khon Khaen University in northeastern Thailand held a second demonstration last night, despite fears of the Covid-19 coronavirus spread, saying they’ve “had enough” of the government. Students from all departments gathered at the multi-purpose ground near the Law Faculty at about 6:30pm. Large sheets of white cloth were laid at the entrance for students to write messages to the government and express their opinions.

Student leaders made speeches attacking the government’s handling of various situations, including the spread of the coronavirus, which they said clearly showed failures in the administration of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. They called for the government to step down for its inability to effectively handle the country’s problems.

Face masks and hand sanitiser gel were distributed to everyone who attended as a precaution.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Prachatai

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Cop in solitary for videos mocking PM

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Cop in solitary for videos mocking PM | The Thaiger
PHOTO: File photo

A policeman in Isan, in Thailand’s northeast, is today in solitary confinement for posting video parodies of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Police say the officer, who works in Amnat Charoen province, will be jailed for three days for his mockery of the PM.

“We asked him and he said he did it for fun. He felt guilty. Since he is a police officer, and he took the video at his workplace, it was wrong.” 

Amnat Charoen’s police commander says he ordered the detention as a disciplinary action.

In a series of videos posted to TikTok, the officer lampooned several people who spoke at the recent no-confidence debate in Parliament. One of them shows the officer lip-syncing some of Prayut’s speech while dressed in a military uniform and shorts. He also exaggerated Prayut’s speaking style and smiles.

The videos have since been deleted, but copies were widely shared on social media.

Police Spokesman Col Kissana Phathacharoen said yesterday that the officer broke police regulations on code of conducts, and is being punished accordingly.

“Besides having to abide by the laws, police are governed under Police Act, as well as the code of conducts. It’s disciplinary punishment,”

In a letter of confession, the officer expressed contrition and promised “not to cause difficulties” to his commanding officers in the future.

Mocking Prayut has led to legal actions in the past. In 2016, eight people were arrested for running a Facebook page that lampoons Prayut. A year later, an activist was charged after he posted a satirical online poll targeting the then-junta chief.

In June 2019, police officers also visited the home of a French expat who posted a parody video of Prayut’s hit song “Returning Happiness to the People.”

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Road deaths

1 dead after monk rear-ends pickup in Nakhon Ratchasima

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 2, 2020

By

1 dead after monk rear-ends pickup in Nakhon Ratchasima | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Nissan Sunny, driven by a monk, after it rear-ended a pickup in Phimai on Sunday. 46 year old Thongmaen Chuamo, travelling in the back of the pickup was killed - Prasit Tangprasert, Bangkok Post

A woman is dead after a monk rear-ended the pickup truck in which she was riding in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. Police say the incident occurred about 1:15 pm yesterday on a road along an irrigation canal in tambon Krachon.

A spokesman said 24 year old Likit Chuamo was driving the pickup, taking nine people to a nearby village to visit relatives whose house was earlier damaged by a fire. His vehicle was struck from behind by a Nissan Sunny, driven by a 51 yea old monk identified as Phra Mun Suparo from Wat Non Krabuang in the same tambon.

The pickup was forced off the road and into the dried up canal. A woman passenger, 46 year old Thongmaen Chuamo, was thrown from the back of the truck and crushed. She was rushed to Phimai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Other passengers in the pickup were injured.

The monk said he was on the way to pick up another monk at Wat Non Tala, also in tambon Krachon. He was detained for questioning and faces legal action.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย5 days ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก3 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending