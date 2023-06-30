Severe weather alert: 45 Thai provinces to experience heavy rain

Picture courtesy of rawpixel, Freepik

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a severe weather warning as a depression is set to bring heavy rainfall to 45 provinces, including Bangkok. In the wake of the monsoon, the southern region is expected to witness the worst conditions, with waves expected to reach up to 2 to 3 metres high.

Today’s weather conditions are further complicated due to the weakening depression passing over upper Myanmar and upper Laos, moving into a low-pressure area over upper Vietnam. The southwest monsoon remains over the Andaman Sea, the southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand. These conditions are expected to cause rainfall and isolated heavy rainfall in the upper parts of the northern region, the northeast, the east, and the south.

For mariners operating in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, caution is advised due to increased wind speed causing waves to rise 2 to 3 metres high. In areas where thunderstorms are expected, waves can exceed 3 metres. Smaller vessels in the Andaman Sea are urged not to set sail for the time being, reported KhaoSod.

From 6am today until 6am tomorrow, the northern region is expected to experience rain and thunderstorms in 60% of the area with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas. Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 23 to 27 degrees Celsius to a high of 34 to 37 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The northeast and the east are also expected to experience the same patterns of rainfall along with minimum temperatures ranging between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius, and the highest temperatures will hover around 33 to 37 degrees Celsius. An increase in wind speeds from 15 to 35 kilometres per hour is expected in the east region. Here, sea waves could reach 1 to 2 metres and possibly exceed 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

In contrast, both sides of the southern region are expected to observe rainfall and thunderstorms, accounting for 60% and 70% of their areas respectively, along with isolated heavy rainfall. Minimum temperatures would range between 23 to 26 degrees Celsius and peak at 29 to 31 degrees Celsius with wind speeds varying from 15 to 40 kilometres per hour. The sea could witness waves as high as 2 to 3 metres and possibly exceed 3 meters in thunderstorm-prone regions.

Finally, Bangkok and its surrounding vicinities are set to experience thunderstorms in 60% of their area, with temperatures ranging from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius to a high of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, accompanied by wind speeds of up to 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

On the whole, the severe weather warning issued by the Meteorological Department stresses on the passage of the depression that will lead to heavy rainfall affecting 45 provinces including Bangkok, with 60% of areas likely to be affected.