Midnight sea tragedy in Prachuap Khiri Khan claims fisherman’s life

A fishing crew member tragically drowned at sea near Prachuap Khiri Khan region, with unsuccessful resuscitation efforts detailed. The unfortunate accident occurred around half past midnight today, as revealed by Artit Butlakorn, Deputy Inspector (Interrogation) at Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan Police Station. Local police were alerted by officials at Prachuap Khiri Khan Port Control Center (Pipo).

Upon arrival at the scene near Placharoenlap Bridge, police found a fishing trawler named Pongsombat 5, which was about to dock. On the boat’s deck lay a covered body which attracted a multitude of onlookers. Preliminary identification revealed the victim was 43 year old Prasit (surname withheld). It is estimated that he died at least four hours prior, as his body had begun to stiffen. There were no visible injuries, but tattoos on the left shoulder said Father and the right shoulder said Mother. The victim, a long-served fisherman, was wearing brown pants and a long-sleeved black T-shirt, reported KhaoSod.

Subsequently, the body was sent for a detailed autopsy at Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital. The police are working to establish contact with the victim’s family for the release of the body, enabling them to perform religious rituals. The victim, according to reports, had been away from his native town for several years.

Investigations into the cause of death revealed that the victim was holding onto a net while fishing in the middle of the sea. The rope used to fasten the net broke, which consequently led to the victim being pulled into the sea by the net’s weight. Despite the crew members’ efforts to rescue him and perform initial cardiac pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), they were unable to revive him. Therefore, the police called in the other crew members, fishing boat and rearward shipowners, along with the ship manager for detailed statements to determine the cause of the accident.