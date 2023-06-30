Mother behind fake kidnapping: Police swoop to rescue captive kids

Photo via ThaiRath

Police swooped to rescue two children held captive and abused by their mother in a dramatic fake kidnapping scenario. The truth later emerged that the woman had huge debts and concocted the scene to extort money from her ex-husband.

On June 28, a Thai man named Mayakee reached out to the public and police for help on social media after sharing two videos of his children being abused by their mother. In the video, the man’s five year old son was forced to drink bathroom cleaning liquid while his 12 year old daughter was beaten up.

Mayakee reported the issue to officers at Kotabaru Police Station, revealing to the media that he had four children and divorced his wife a year ago. He and his ex-wife signed a legal document agreeing that he would be the main guardian for the children and that the children would stay with him.

Mayakee explained that he allowed the children to spend some time with their mother on some occasions. However, during their last visit, three of them mysteriously vanished. He did not hear from his children for five days until he received two distressing videos sent by one of his daughters.

Mayakee then received a phone call from a mysterious kidnapper demanding a hefty ransom of 400,000 baht for the safe release of his beloved children. Strangely, his ex-wife was released the day after the videos were sent claiming the kidnapper had released her to seek the money.

Mayakee revealed that his ex-wife has huge debts and threatened him several times for money in the past. He suspected it was an act and lured her into visiting the police station with him claiming that they would file a complaint about the kidnapping.

The woman was questioned by police officers but her story did not make sense and she reportedly cried throughout the interview. She wouldn’t confess to her lies and would not reveal where the children were imprisoned.

Following further investigation, an officer managed to rescue the captive children. Both medical professionals and psychologists were immediately dispatched and engaged to provide the necessary care and support for the two children, who were in shock and could not provide any information to the officers and father.

The officers revealed that the woman eventually cracked and admitted that she concocted the whole story to get money to pay off her debts.

Police also discovered eight other suspicious people involved in the fake kidnapping scam. Police added that the other suspects would be summoned for questioning later.