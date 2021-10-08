Restaurant goes viral as diners enjoy braving the floodwaters

When life gives you lemons… A restaurant in Nonthaburi that had fallen victim to rising floodwaters along the Chao Phraya River turned a negative into a positive as videos went viral showing diners at the restaurant sitting at tables knee-deep in floodwaters.

The Chao Phraya International Cafe in the Bangkok suburb Nonthaburi province had already been struggling with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw customer bases plummet along with frequent closures of restaurants and other businesses that could spread the virus. With river water rising as Thailand has been rocked by heavy rains and floods working their way down the country from the north, The restaurant owner braced for more financial loss.

But instead of giving up and sandbagging and shuttering the restaurant, the owner decided to stay open and, as the floodwaters rose, customers embraced it. The owner said customers loved wading into the water to their tables and dodging the waves created by passing boats.

The owner was pleasantly surprised at how the customers loved the unique element of getting soaked while dining and it has become an event with the restaurant owner arranging 2 sittings for dinner each evening when water levels peak.

And the viral videos show customers enjoying the adventure – alternating between shovelling food into their mouths and jumping out of the way as a boat sails past and waves overtake the restaurant walls, knocking over chairs as customers laugh.

The restaurant once known for its delicious barbeque pork and beautiful sunset views has become a culinary adventure experience and the owner couldn’t be more pleased.

SOURCE: The Guardian

