Heavy rainfall warnings issued for Bangkok and 35 provinces as storms weaken

PHOTO: iStock

Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for 36 provinces, including Bangkok, with a 60% chance of downpours today. The Thai Meteorological Department has also cautioned boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand due to high waves amid weakening southwest monsoon conditions.

The forecast for the next 24 hours shows a subtropical storm over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand gradually diminishing in intensity as an area of low pressure covers Vietnam’s upper regions. While this will lead to a reduction in rainfall in Thailand, isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms are still expected in the eastern provinces.

In the upper Andaman Sea, sea waves are predicted to reach a height of 1 to 2 metres, with waves higher than 2 metres during thunderstorms. Similarly, for the Andaman Sea’s southern portion and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are estimated to be around 1 metre and can reach 1 to 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Maritime activities in the area are advised to take caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

Weather Forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow:

Northern region

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, primarily affecting provinces such as Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun. The temperatures will range from a minimum of 24 to 27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 34 to 36°C.

Northeastern region

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, mainly in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Buriram, Surin, and Nakhon Ratchasima. The minimum temperature will range from 24 to 26°C, while the maximum temperature will range from 35 to 37°C.

Central region

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, particularly affecting Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, and Nakhon Pathom. The temperatures will range from a minimum of 24 to 27°C to a maximum of 33 to 38°C.

Eastern region

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, and in some places, heavy rainfall can be expected. The provinces most affected will be Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The minimum temperature will range from 24 to 26°C, while the maximum temperature will range from 31 to 36°C. The sea in this region will experience waves of approximately 1 metre, reaching 1 to 2 metres in areas with heavy rainfall.

Southern region (East coast)

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, mainly affecting provinces such as Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Yala, and Narathiwat. The minimum temperature will range from 24 to 26°C, while the maximum temperature will range from 34 to 37 °C. The sea in this region will experience waves of approximately 1 metre, reaching 1 to 2 metres in areas with heavy rainfall.

Southern region (West coast)

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, primarily affecting Ranong province. The minimum temperature will range from 23 to 26°C, while the maximum temperature will range from 32 to 36°C.

Bangkok and vicinity

There will be scattered thunderstorms covering 40% of the area. The minimum temperature will range from 24 to 27 °C, while the maximum temperature will range from 34 to 37°C.

Follow us on :













Stay updated on Thai weather news HERE.