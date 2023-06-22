Rain leads to pickup truck crash at Khong Po Shrine, causing statue damage

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A 31 year old man driving a pickup truck collided with the Khong Po Shrine due to a loss of control in the rain, causing significant damage to the car and the shrine’s horse statues. The incident occurred in Samut Prakan province on Sukhumvit Road in the early hours of this morning. The driver was only mildly injured and cooperated with the police investigation.

At approximately 12.40am, officers from Samut Prakan Police Station and volunteers from a local charity foundation were alerted to a road accident involving a pick-up truck crashing into the famous Khong Po Shrine, also known as the ‘Curved Bodhi Shrine,’ on Sukhumvit Road in Tachai Ban district. Upon arrival, authorities found shattered horse statues in several sections of the shrine’s front and side areas.

A bronze-grey Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, with the registration number 2113, was discovered near the shrine with substantial damage to the right side, rear, and right windows. The 31 year old driver of the vehicle, known only as ‘A,’ had sustained minor injuries and was standing by the scene to provide information to the investigating officers, Sanook reported.

A explained that he was driving in the left lane and switched to the middle lane to avoid a motorcycle ahead of him. However, while attempting to overtake, he lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision with the shrine. The slippery wet road due to rain and the curved section of the road was considered contributing factors to the accident.

Initial evidence collection included photographs and recorded statements. The investigating officers plan to summon A for further questioning at the police station, where legal proceedings will continue.

